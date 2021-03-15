« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young  (Read 671 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24567
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« on: March 15, 2021, 10:09:53 PM »
Filming to take place this summer to air Fall 2021
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2180
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #1 on: March 26, 2021, 11:44:28 PM »
ABC Press Release

This is for Michelle's season

Michelle Young, The Bachelorette season 18, premiering fall 2021

After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24567
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 04:56:15 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2180
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:00 AM »
"The Bachelorette" SEASON PREMIERE TUES OCT 19 8/7c on ABC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io</a>
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2180
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:00 AM »
Rumor has it Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will continue serving as hosts like in the previous season.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 