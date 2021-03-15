« previous next »
The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young

The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
March 15, 2021, 10:09:53 PM
Filming to take place this summer to air Fall 2021
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
March 26, 2021, 11:44:28 PM
ABC Press Release

This is for Michelle's season

Michelle Young, The Bachelorette season 18, premiering fall 2021

After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
July 15, 2021, 04:56:15 PM
SEASON PREMIERE

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
September 01, 2021, 01:22:00 AM
"The Bachelorette" SEASON PREMIERE TUES OCT 19 8/7c on ABC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
September 01, 2021, 01:23:00 AM
Rumor has it Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will continue serving as hosts like in the previous season.
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
Yesterday at 04:25:13 PM
Meet Michelle's Men! - "The Bachelorette" Premieres TUESDAY OCT 19 10/9c


After joining Matt James season as a late arrival, Michelle Young immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. Thirty captivating men arrive in Palm Springs hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gmIo1H3OcCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gmIo1H3OcCo</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
Today at 01:54:23 AM
ABC Press Release

Thirty Bachelors Suit Up for a Lesson in Love From Michelle Young When The Bachelorette Premieres, Tuesday, Oct. 19, on ABC

Thirty captivating men arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres on TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 30 men who will vie for Michelles heart are the following:
Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC
Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR
Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX
Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL
Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL
Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA
Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO
Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX
Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA
Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT
Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA
Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA
Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN
JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA
Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX
LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA
Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL
Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA
Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX
Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ
Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY
Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL
PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX
Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA
Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY
Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA
Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH
Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI

After joining Matt James season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-bachelors-suit-up-for-a-lesson-in-love-from-michelle-young-when-the-bachelorette-premieres-tuesday-oct-19-on-abc/
