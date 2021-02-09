I still think the twist they talk about in the preview is some sort of cheat, so that we have

Sunday: Twist leg all 9 teams are still there

Monday: NEL, one team wins the first class ticket

Tuesday: Super T-Junction leg, ONE team eliminated for sure, we have 8 teams left



I just re:looked the trailer and one 'super team' is Cowboys/Super Sikh/Cousins/Dancers

In the balloon we can see: Girls/Skye-Blue & Jake/ Holly & Dolor/ High School sweethearts, so that really means either Jess/Sefa are out next or they win the first class ticket.



If not, that would mean we finish next week with 7 teams left, after 9 legs.

If the 24 leg is true, that would mean 13 legs for only 4 eliminations.



