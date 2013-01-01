« previous next »
Everything pointing out that Sefa & Jessica are going home next and there is T-Junction in F8 just as we speculated it.
Ok but there is not going to be 24 legs if by leg 8 (or 9) they are down to 8 teams....

Is it possible we have a NEL for leg 7, and the winner doesn't have to do the the T-Jonction on leg 8?
Quote from: stunami on Today at 07:42:43 AM
Ok but there is not going to be 24 legs if by leg 8 (or 9) they are down to 8 teams....

Is it possible we have a NEL for leg 7, and the winner doesn't have to do the the T-Jonction on leg 8?

That would make sense. It would also mean that Sefa & Jessica will win next leg if this theory is correct.

Victims of T-junction would be either Dwes & Katherine or Jordan & Violeta then, other teams were seen in next legs.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Yesterday at 04:17:36 PM
The infamous two people we still don't know in the hot air balloon makes me think somebody returns but who knows?

They are from production most likely, not contestants.

Balloons are next Tuesday (they're mentioned in the Leg 9 description).
I still think the twist they talk about in the preview is some sort of cheat, so that we have
Sunday: Twist leg all 9 teams are still there
Monday: NEL, one team wins the first class ticket
Tuesday: Super T-Junction leg, ONE team eliminated for sure, we have 8 teams left

I just re:looked the trailer and one 'super team' is Cowboys/Super Sikh/Cousins/Dancers
In the balloon we can see: Girls/Skye-Blue & Jake/ Holly & Dolor/ High School sweethearts, so that really means either Jess/Sefa are out next or they win the first class ticket.

If not, that would mean we finish next week with 7 teams left, after 9 legs.
If the 24 leg is true, that would mean 13 legs for only 4 eliminations.

There's still no confirmation on the balloons being anything to do with the T-Junction (although the logic is that it'll be Leg 9, so they are the same leg).

Next three descriptions:
Quote
At the start of the day, the teams are left speechless when Beau reveals a shock twist that will change the state of play for the entire race.

Quote
The race accelerates to new heights when the teams must attempt an epic underwater helicopter escape challenge in one of the most terrifying tests of the race so far.

Quote
When strong winds take a stunning hot air balloon ride off course, the teams brace themselves for the twists and turns of the ninth leg of the race.
Sefa and Jessica are in one of the balloons and also seen celebrating

At least 9 teams are in the hot air balloon leg Im pretty sure

So Im confused now
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 12:50:12 PM
Sefa and Jessica are in one of the balloons and also seen celebrating

At least 9 teams are in the hot air balloon leg Im pretty sure

So Im confused now

Can you share screenshot of that? I tried looking and didn't see them in any pics of that. I saw the hugging pic celebrating and it's really just the 4 teams I mentioned, and in the balloon it's hard to see everybody
The thing I'm confused about is why EVERYONE would get the hot air balloon ride. It can't be a task, it doesn't make sense as an activity during the Pit Stop. It reads more as a First Class Pass experience to me. Only logic I can think of is that the contestants do it whilst a return leg happens, but you'd have thought we'd have heard about that by now.
oh, you may be right. I think that I thought the Sikhs were actually Jessica/Sefa in the promo.

I don't understand how there's still 24 legs though considering it seems like we'll be down to 7 teams after the Alice Springs leg though
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

But to answer your question, I thought the guy in the white shirt behind the cowboys was Sefa
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 01:16:33 PM
I don't understand how there's still 24 legs though considering it seems like we'll be down to 7 teams after the Alice Springs leg though

Surely there'll be some multi-episode legs now. They're on track to finish in about 15 legs total at this point.
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 01:23:01 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 01:16:33 PM
I don't understand how there's still 24 legs though considering it seems like we'll be down to 7 teams after the Alice Springs leg though

Surely there'll be some multi-episode legs now. They're on track to finish in about 15 legs total at this point.

Yeah I was thinking also for the finale it could be a 3 part ark (or at least 2)
I just realize something also:

Behind them there is a Chinese style building with writing.
Anyone knows where that would be? Would help us know how far the cousins gets


Quote from: stunami on Today at 02:55:28 PM
I just realize something also:

Behind them there is a Chinese style building with writing.
Anyone knows where that would be? Would help us know how far the cousins gets


26

27

It's NT definitely - the license plate has the NT colour and starts with "CD" - current issue is CE.

EDIT: I've done a bit of digging - looks like the Chinese Museum & Chung Wah Temple in Darwin to me.
I think I might have solved the hot air balloon thing.

If we have an NEL Sunday (saving one team), then T-Junction Monday (with eight teams), the hot air balloon could be the winning team's reward from Leg 8. Did we only see four teams on the hot air balloon?
Good eye! Also that shot in the intro with the Lion appears to be at the Chinatown Towers in Darwin.

I think I've also identified where the cooking task is. Looks like Ashleigh & Amanda are making Laksa at Laksa House in Darwin.

The task judge is restaurant owner Amye Un (you can even see the partially obscured menu with "Amye's" on the side).

Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 05:16:41 PM
I think I might have solved the hot air balloon thing.

If we have an NEL Sunday (saving one team), then T-Junction Monday (with eight teams), the hot air balloon could be the winning team's reward from Leg 8. Did we only see four teams on the hot air balloon?

Both megateams were seen in two hot balloons in promo.
