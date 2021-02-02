« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*

TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 02, 2021, 01:20:13 PM
I'd like us to keep the LIVE thread for that...meaning  LIVE that happened during filming.


Opening this one for new spoilers we glean during watching episodes and Promos.


The EP live watches are more for discussion of what we see. But let's use this for our SPOILERS grabs!


If you would like to copy your posts over to hear from the LIVE thread please feel free.


 :tu everyone!


 



Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 03, 2021, 09:38:02 AM
I did not watch last episode yet but apparently one team will be medically evacuated, is it true?

Do you think they will bring back Judy & Shannon to replace this team like they did with cousins? They better do. Cause I would be pissed if they will not... You put this "rule" so stick with it. It's even more unfair otherwise.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 03, 2021, 02:03:26 PM
Came on here to see all the hate from last night. While I stopped watching and really no intention to pick up I figured I'd throw in my two cents since I think this is where the hot air balloon spoiler may come in where I thought I saw the twin models.

Somebody said on Reddit it sounds like it was Shane's voice saying they couldn't continue on.

I think it's two guys on the hot air balloon and one I always thought could be Shane but the other person looked too "boyish" to be Deb. If both of their partners get medevaced, I wonder if Shane and Jack could combine to make a new team.

At this point, fair is not in the production's vocabulary so we'll see what happens.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 09:00:32 AM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

Rewatched this promo because of all the spec regarding the T-Junction teams- it certainly does seem like we have our Final 8 in Alice Springs per the hot air balloons. However, I also noticed the Henley-on-Todd regatta, also in Alice Springs (1:29 in the above preview, where Aleisha says, "I can't do this").

Correct me if my understanding of the T-Junction is wrong, but it seems as if teams are intersected for the entire leg. Therefore, I suggest that we might have two legs in Alice Springs, unless the regatta is also part of the T-Junction (though it would have to be a relay since we only see Jordan and Violeta completing this task).
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 10:37:33 AM
I'm not 100% sure Alice Spring is final 8...
It's suppose to be leg 9.. would it make sense to have 6 teams out in the first 8 legs, then 5 for the last 12 lol

The most logical is that it's at final 10. 2 groups of 5

BUT in that video where he talked about the new twists, the T-Junction is showed to have 6 spots on each side of team pictures...
Could it be?
But that would mean no more team eliminated in the next 6 legs, which makes no sense.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 10:51:00 AM
Quote from: stunami on February 04, 2021, 10:37:33 AM
BUT in that video where he talked about the new twists, the T-Junction is showed to have 6 spots on each side of team pictures...
Could it be?
But that would mean no more team eliminated in the next 6 legs, which makes no sense.

Maybe T-Junction is leg 5? Wasn't in that leg supposed to be that Survivor kind of challenge we seen in preview? There were 6 people hanging on the pole... Maybe that was one mega team?

It would mean that they would need to bring back Jody & Shannon to replace quitting/medevac team to prove this theory of 12 teams doing T-Junction.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 11:29:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on February 04, 2021, 10:51:00 AM
Quote from: stunami on February 04, 2021, 10:37:33 AM
BUT in that video where he talked about the new twists, the T-Junction is showed to have 6 spots on each side of team pictures...
Could it be?
But that would mean no more team eliminated in the next 6 legs, which makes no sense.

Maybe T-Junction is leg 5? Wasn't in that leg supposed to be that Survivor kind of challenge we seen in preview? There were 6 people hanging on the pole... Maybe that was one mega team?

It would mean that they would need to bring back Jody & Shannon to replace quitting/medevac team to prove this theory of 12 teams doing T-Junction.
In the same facebook video I posted above, six teams are in a speedboat together- could the T junction occur twice?
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 03:28:48 PM
I think the T Junction is at final 10 since it has the promo cap of the cowboys, Kimberley cousins, Violetta/her boyfriend, and Sefa/Jessica celebrating at what looked to be the pitstop. The Sikhs must just be out of the screen view during that as I'm also pretty sure they're in that group.

The other hot air balloon had Skye-Blue and Jake, Holly and Dolor, Asheligh and Amanda, and Chris and Aleisha. There's another team who we can't make out also on the hot air balloon (you can only see the side of their heads). Originally I thought it was the twin models but than just assumed it must be Deb and Shane.

However, it looks like Deb and Shane may very well be medevaced this next episode so I'm not really sure.

I'd be very surprised if both the twin models returned but I guess it is possible?

Or I thought possibly they'd have Jack and Deb combine to make a team since both of them had a partner unable to continue.


I don't think the T Junction can be at final 12 as it doesn't seem to be in this next leg and if it's a non-elimination leg than the next leg would only have 11 teams (as one would have the first class pass). I guess its possible they planned for a "you're still racing" leg at final 12 but that obviously has been ruined by somebody getting medevaced.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 03:34:01 PM
I only see five teams in the speedboat:

Sefa and Jessica

Aleisha and her boyfriend

The Kimberley cousins

The Sikhs

Skye-Blue and Jake
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 03:39:04 PM
yeah, I think the medevac is Deb and Shane. The only other team it could've been was the dad and daughter but he's seen at 1:47 in a challenge that the description from episode 5 seems to match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2jF6ZXAS2k&t=419s

So whoever the two mystery people is in the hot air balloon are an even  bigger mystery now lol


https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

For reference, the link above at 2:06 is the hot air balloon shot in question. The two people in the back right of the hot air balloon (dark hair and facing the side) are the ones in question. I'd use the link (watch in high quality) as the screenshot we got got rid of some of the details of the shot due to the coloring
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 04:22:33 PM
Wonder if they'll bring back the mums in the same way next, if the medevac is on a non-elimination.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 06:15:56 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on February 04, 2021, 06:06:30 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1136101770154181/
Based on this:

Show content
It seems that Shane and Deb U-Turn Holly & Dolor. Since the former are speculated to be medically removed, they likely last until Leg 5.

Also, the image of the Sikhs and Sefa & Jessica could be a normal Pit Stop scene, but based on the Sikhs' poses, it seems that they aren't checking in- could be another Salvage situation!
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 04, 2021, 11:19:33 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on February 04, 2021, 06:15:56 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on February 04, 2021, 06:06:30 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1136101770154181/
Based on this:

Show content
It seems that Shane and Deb U-Turn Holly & Dolor. Since the latter are speculated to be medically removed, they likely last until Leg 5.

Also, the image of the Sikhs and Sefa & Jessica could be a normal Pit Stop scene, but based on the Sikhs' poses, it seems that they aren't checking in- could be another Salvage situation!
Honestly, my main takeaway from that preview is why does TARAUS try their best to spoil as much as they can in their previews  :groan:
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Yesterday at 05:37:56 PM
They posted ad video on Instagram which is confirming medevac exit in today's episode. I wonder if that medevac is related to that fire challenge? Who do you think it is? Shane or Rani? Will they bring back Malaan & Tina to replace that team? (It's about time for another NEL considering there is supposed to be 24 legs this season.)
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Yesterday at 07:20:43 PM
Just a guess that the Brains or Brawn will be the 2 teams of the T-Junction
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Yesterday at 07:22:04 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 07:20:43 PM
Just a guess that the Brains or Brawn will be the 2 teams of the T-Junction

Don't think that's it because it would give a potentially lopsided team. Maybe it's for the endurance challenge tonight? There appears to only be 5 stations or 6.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 12:26:04 PM
Are we thinking another eliminated team will come back?
It's such a sh*t show that there's a lot fo NEL but team keep being medivac/out for other reasons. lol

I would love to see the girls get another shot (maybe they will do a tiny competition between the last two teams out to get back in?) They didn'T for the cousins because they were the only team out at that point.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 12:28:45 PM
They'll probably pick the team most recently eliminated since they only missed one leg. So Malaan & Tina.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 01:26:00 PM
All the eliminated teams have done exit press now - Dwes & Katherine didn't. I don't think we'll get a return.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 03:13:09 PM
Are we sure there will be 24 episodes?

That would mean in 19 remaining episodes there will be 11 NEL/cliffhanger ones.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 04:17:36 PM
What do you mean by exit press?

Also, keep in mind that Dwes and Katherine likely just didn't have the time to do it. The twins quit early the next morning, Dwes and Katherine probably found out before they could do exit press they were returning and immediately started getting prepared to return.

The infamous two people we still don't know in the hot air balloon makes me think somebody returns but who knows?
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 04:27:12 PM
Wasn't there speculation of an all new FF intruder team? Maybe they get brought in to make up for Shane & Deb going out on a non-elim
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 04:34:28 PM
Whoever the mystery team is has for sure one guy on it
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 04:17:36 PM
The infamous two people we still don't know in the hot air balloon makes me think somebody returns but who knows?

They are from production most likely, not contestants.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 04:50:58 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636
 
can somebody with better facial recognition tell me if at 2:06 that is Jake in the front on the far right (with the black hat on)? I'm beginning to think it is possibly not since we haven't seen him wearing any dark shirts yet
