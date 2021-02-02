https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636
Rewatched this promo because of all the spec regarding the T-Junction teams- it certainly does seem like we have our Final 8 in Alice Springs per the hot air balloons. However, I also noticed the Henley-on-Todd
regatta, also in Alice Springs (1:29 in the above preview, where Aleisha says, "I can't do this").
Correct me if my understanding of the T-Junction is wrong, but it seems as if teams are intersected for the entire leg. Therefore, I suggest that we might have two
legs in Alice Springs, unless the regatta is also part of the T-Junction (though it would have to be a relay since we only see Jordan and Violeta completing this task).