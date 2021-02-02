« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*

TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 02, 2021, 01:20:13 PM
I'd like us to keep the LIVE thread for that...meaning  LIVE that happened during filming.


Opening this one for new spoilers we glean during watching episodes and Promos.


The EP live watches are more for discussion of what we see. But let's use this for our SPOILERS grabs!


If you would like to copy your posts over to hear from the LIVE thread please feel free.


 :tu everyone!


 



Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 AM
I did not watch last episode yet but apparently one team will be medically evacuated, is it true?

Do you think they will bring back Judy & Shannon to replace this team like they did with cousins? They better do. Cause I would be pissed if they will not... You put this "rule" so stick with it. It's even more unfair otherwise.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:03:26 PM
Came on here to see all the hate from last night. While I stopped watching and really no intention to pick up I figured I'd throw in my two cents since I think this is where the hot air balloon spoiler may come in where I thought I saw the twin models.

Somebody said on Reddit it sounds like it was Shane's voice saying they couldn't continue on.

I think it's two guys on the hot air balloon and one I always thought could be Shane but the other person looked too "boyish" to be Deb. If both of their partners get medevaced, I wonder if Shane and Jack could combine to make a new team.

At this point, fair is not in the production's vocabulary so we'll see what happens.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:00:32 AM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

Rewatched this promo because of all the spec regarding the T-Junction teams- it certainly does seem like we have our Final 8 in Alice Springs per the hot air balloons. However, I also noticed the Henley-on-Todd regatta, also in Alice Springs (1:29 in the above preview, where Aleisha says, "I can't do this").

Correct me if my understanding of the T-Junction is wrong, but it seems as if teams are intersected for the entire leg. Therefore, I suggest that we might have two legs in Alice Springs, unless the regatta is also part of the T-Junction (though it would have to be a relay since we only see Jordan and Violeta completing this task).
