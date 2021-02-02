I think the T Junction is at final 10 since it has the promo cap of the cowboys, Kimberley cousins, Violetta/her boyfriend, and Sefa/Jessica celebrating at what looked to be the pitstop. The Sikhs must just be out of the screen view during that as I'm also pretty sure they're in that group.



The other hot air balloon had Skye-Blue and Jake, Holly and Dolor, Asheligh and Amanda, and Chris and Aleisha. There's another team who we can't make out also on the hot air balloon (you can only see the side of their heads). Originally I thought it was the twin models but than just assumed it must be Deb and Shane.



However, it looks like Deb and Shane may very well be medevaced this next episode so I'm not really sure.



I'd be very surprised if both the twin models returned but I guess it is possible?



Or I thought possibly they'd have Jack and Deb combine to make a team since both of them had a partner unable to continue.





I don't think the T Junction can be at final 12 as it doesn't seem to be in this next leg and if it's a non-elimination leg than the next leg would only have 11 teams (as one would have the first class pass). I guess its possible they planned for a "you're still racing" leg at final 12 but that obviously has been ruined by somebody getting medevaced.