I would like to see a Fan Favorite season chosen by Hardcore fans, not casual fans. Even though I enjoy watching the Cowboys and the Globetrotters, they've had their chances and if casual fans had their way, they'd be asked back for a 4th time. I'd also put a heavy emphasis on the older seasons as a majority of the best characters come from those seasons. Here are my picks:Joe and Bill (TAR 1)Ken and Gerard (TAR 3)Linda and Karen (TAR 5)Charla and Mirna (TAR 5)Kris and Jon (TAR 6)Uchenna and Joyce (TAR 7)Brian and Greg (TAR 7)Gaghan Family 2x (TARBJ and Tyler (TAR 9)Nat and Kat (TAR 17)James and Abba (TAR 21)Granted, I'm not sure if this would be a cast Hardcore fans would agree with. It was surprisingly difficult to come up with a memorable cast, at least from my viewpoint. I know many would like to see BJ/Tyler and Nat/Kat return so that's why I included them, but I don't really agree with the inclusions. Uchenna and Joyce may be a controversial selection, but I feel like to this day, they are the most likable winners of all time and are still well regarded by a majority of the fanbase. I'd definitely like to see them race one more time, even just as friends.