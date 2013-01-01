« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS  (Read 268 times)

TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« on: Today at 08:45:57 AM »
Hi guys.

Let's pretend like there is no COVID19 pandemic happening and TAR34 is being full returnee season to celebrate 20 years anniversary of TAR.

What kind of theme would you like to see? All Stars? Second Chance/Unfinished Business? Legends? All Winners? something else?

Choose the theme and cast the season! Keep in mind that at least 50% of the cast have to be BIPOC based on new CBS casting quota for nonscripted shows.
Re: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:40:12 PM »
All winners for sure.

Rob & Brennan
2x Linz Family
BJ & Tyler
Tyler & James
Tammy & Victor
Nat & Kat
Bates & Anthony
Amy & Maya
Brooke & Scott
Colin & Christie
(TAR 32 Winner)
Re: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:19 PM »
I'd certainly love to see TAR34 be an All-Winners Special Season! My cast would be:

Rob & Brennan
Flo & Zach (if available & willing to race)
Chip & Kim
BJ & Tyler
Eric & Danielle
Tammy & Victor
Nat & Kat
Bates & Anthony
Amy & Maya
Brooke & Scott (to replace Flo & Zach if they are unwilling or unavailable to race)
Colin & Christie
TAR32 winner
Re: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:30:06 PM »
Even if there is no coronavirus, TAR 33 would have been filmed in January-February 2020 on its usual production schedule as if TAR 34 would have begun production in the fall of 2020 for its 20th anniversary.

This could be an all-winners edition. 3 F/F, 3 M/M and 5 M/F.

Kisha & Jen
Natalie & Kat
Amy & Maya
Rob & Brennan
Dave & Connor
BJ & Tyler
Ernie & Cindy
Kelsey & Joey
Meghan & Cheyne
Tammy & Victor
Flo & Zach
Re: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:01:14 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Today at 06:30:06 PM
Even if there is no coronavirus, TAR 33 would have been filmed in January-February 2020 on its usual production schedule as if TAR 34 would have begun production in the fall of 2020 for its 20th anniversary.

This could be an all-winners edition. 3 F/F, 3 M/M and 5 M/F.

Kisha & Jen
Natalie & Kat
Amy & Maya
Rob & Brennan
Dave & Connor
BJ & Tyler
Ernie & Cindy
Kelsey & Joey
Meghan & Cheyne
Tammy & Victor
Flo & Zach
.

I dont think Zach wants to race again. More importantly I hear right now they are looking at normal teams.
Re: TAR 20 YEARS ANNIVERSARY RETURNEE SEASON WISHLISTS
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:50:16 PM »
I would like to see another Unfinished Business Edition!

My casting process would include those teams:

Kami & Karli (5)
Dan & Andrew (13)
Sam & Dan (15)
Andy & Tommy (19)
Trey & Lexi (21)
Pam & Winnie (22)
Kym & Alli (25)
Tiffany & Krista (27)
Burnie & Ashley (28)
Kristi & Jen (30)
Henry & Evan (30)
Kaylynn & Haley (32)
Leo & Alana (32)

I'm not a big fan of calling back any team for the third time, so i would choose those above.
I think 11 of those could make for a fun, competitive season with diversified choices.

Plus, we get to see the development of Kami/Karli or Dan/Andrew while racing again. Would they go better? I'd be curious.
