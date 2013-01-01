I would like to see another Unfinished Business Edition!
My casting process would include those teams:
Kami & Karli (5)
Dan & Andrew (13)
Sam & Dan (15)
Andy & Tommy (19)
Trey & Lexi (21)
Pam & Winnie (22)
Kym & Alli (25)
Tiffany & Krista (27)
Burnie & Ashley (28)
Kristi & Jen (30)
Henry & Evan (30)
Kaylynn & Haley (32)
Leo & Alana (32)
I'm not a big fan of calling back any team for the third time, so i would choose those above.
I think 11 of those could make for a fun, competitive season with diversified choices.
Plus, we get to see the development of Kami/Karli or Dan/Andrew while racing again. Would they go better? I'd be curious.