Hi guys.



Let's pretend like there is no COVID19 pandemic happening and TAR34 is being full returnee season to celebrate 20 years anniversary of TAR.



What kind of theme would you like to see? All Stars? Second Chance/Unfinished Business? Legends? All Winners? something else?



Choose the theme and cast the season! Keep in mind that at least 50% of the cast have to be BIPOC based on new CBS casting quota for nonscripted shows.