I see all-winners as a possible 25-year anniversary thing. I'm gonna jump in and give my all-winner season picks though!
Rob & Brennan
Chip & Kim
BJ & Tyler
Nick & Starr
Tammy & Victor
Meghan & Cheyne
Nat & Kat
Kisha & Jen
Ernie & Cindy
Josh & Brent
Jason & Amy
Amy & Maya
Kelsey & Joey
Brooke & Scott
This feels more like a prediction list than a wishlist to me, and yes that's more than 11 teams. I'd be surprised not to see Rob & Brennan, Ernie & Cindy, Nat & Kat, Josh & Brent, and at least one of the teams who won TAR13, TAR14, TAR15 in an all-winners season.