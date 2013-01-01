I would like to see another Unfinished Business Edition!



My casting process would include those teams:



Kami & Karli (5)

Dan & Andrew (13)

Sam & Dan (15)

Andy & Tommy (19)

Trey & Lexi (21)

Pam & Winnie (22)

Kym & Alli (25)

Tiffany & Krista (27)

Burnie & Ashley (28)

Kristi & Jen (30)

Henry & Evan (30)

Kaylynn & Haley (32)

Leo & Alana (32)



I'm not a big fan of calling back any team for the third time, so i would choose those above.

I think 11 of those could make for a fun, competitive season with diversified choices.



Plus, we get to see the development of Kami/Karli or Dan/Andrew while racing again. Would they go better? I'd be curious.