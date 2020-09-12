Yep, the alliance kinda ruined alot legs/tasks (is the show task now learn from it and find ways to not make it as easy...Least lenear legs would have helped it, rules about teams taking penalty for it. But no Deangelo, shut up. From the top 4 teams, yours was one that had more chances to be eliminated before this leg (even last leg, without the top 3 alliance, with that last task that you messed up big time Deangelo, you would have gone already). Also, with was the first team to ask for help/suggest a alliance at the last task, couple hours ago? Gary and Deangelo, right at the beginning of the task. At least the other three waited/tried and for Hung and Chee and sorry for you guys, but Will and James figured it out their main issue and won their spot. At least, three very competent teams. Gary and Deangelo? Not as good. We saw other teams this season (and in past ones) knowing they would be eliminated, and still finishing the leg, even during the night after a way harder leg, to at least say they made it. Sorry, this is the definition of a real loser, going out like this. Sorry Deangelo, is just a game. Don´t be mad about it, right? You signed for this game and for this strategy.