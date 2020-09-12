I can't even blame DeAngelo for feeling that way.



The last challenge was flawed in that the Paraguay and France music sounded so off base. I couldn't even tell that's what it was referencing when I heard the actual music and then the replicated version right after it. Clearly none of the racers had any idea either.



And then add on top of that the audacity of the other three teams to just openly "help" (read: share the solution) each other in front of Gary and DeAngelo.... complete horseshiet. I'd be pissed as hell too if I were NFL, the other teams essentially gamed the challenge to get them out of the race. Gary nailed it when he said they were toast the second one of the trio got it right.



As a fan I'm completely livid after watching that episode. It's so disheartening to see a team actually try to race and be absolutely ****ed in the process. They stood no chance once the trio started their permutations approach.