Just from watching, the music task seemed impossible.
NO teams were able to do it based om memory.
Was the task itself flawed?? Probably. Or was the failure to read the clue correctly part of it?
I would have much preferred a classic memry task. Perhaps we will see that in the Dome next week. I hope so!
Will be an interesting discussion in the overall dissection of this season after the Finale.
Was the alliance brilliant? Or was it a terrible thing for the race itself? I did find it AMAZING that Phil took the time to instruct racers about not helping each other at the start. That alone tells me that production was NOT happy with this alliance. Just IMO.
Tell you what...give me a bit and I'll start an alliance discussion thread so we can have this in one place.