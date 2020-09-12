« previous next »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 11:13:20 PM
Quote from: mswood on Yesterday at 10:24:09 PM
This is one of the seasons where most teams didn't bother me at all, of course the other end is that few teams really excited me.  I will say I was very disappointed by DeAngelo's comments on the Mat.  I also didn't care for the being upset about the racers working together, when you've benefited from an alliance knowing others didn't it really doesn't look good complaining when it happens to you.  But like a huge host of racers, you can get upset and worked up and say something on the fly that makes you look bad.  But even after the 2 hour penalty, I didn't like the attitude on the Mat.  I honestly can't remember any racer saying they hated the race as on overall experience (when on the mat).

Now in (God what season was it) the season they did an elimination at the starting point, that's the only time I would be pissed off by what happened.  I really thought that was the meanest thing production ever planned.
I remember Alison walked off the mat in season 5 leaving her partner Donny behind with Phil and felt the race was an awful experience for her. Though I've never seen a team that made it further than a couple legs even joke about that.
Yeah I always thought that was more about the conflict between them then the actual race, but I might be remembering wrong.  And there have been a host of times where a team has a terrible leg, and parts of the race frustrate them, or they are absent about how they did, or even the state of the relationship within the team, but usually the worse you hear is that it was a lot harder then they thought it would be, not that they hated the experience in and of itself....  And if it was said right after the other teams left, yeah give them a little break, you get upset you say things that aren't always how you feel.  But this was hours afterwards, time to cool down, time to reflect...and still.  Yikes.
I can't even blame DeAngelo for feeling that way.

The last challenge was flawed in that the Paraguay and France music sounded so off base. I couldn't even tell that's what it was referencing when I heard the actual music and then the replicated version right after it. Clearly none of the racers had any idea either.

And then add on top of that the audacity of the other three teams to just openly "help" (read: share the solution) each other in front of Gary and DeAngelo.... complete horseshiet. I'd be pissed as hell too if I were NFL, the other teams essentially gamed the challenge to get them out of the race. Gary nailed it when he said they were toast the second one of the trio got it right.

As a fan I'm completely livid after watching that episode. It's so disheartening to see a team actually try to race and be absolutely ****ed in the process. They stood no chance once the trio started their permutations approach.
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 11:27:18 PM
I also recommend everyone go check out Garys Twitter. Apparently there was a lot more going on behind the scenes and between legs that werent shown on air, and while he disagrees with how DeAngelo phrased it, he understands. He doesnt go into much depth about it (possibly due to NDAs) but one thing he mentions is how they actually had a two-team alliance with the beards from Leg 1 and they felt betrayed by them turning against them. Im sure theres more to it, but its made me a bit more sympathetic to the situation.
I want you to know that whatever I say here, I'm just bitching about the characters we see on TV. I won't go out my way or recommend anyone to try to ruin the real people lives or send death threats to them.
Just from watching, the music task seemed impossible.

NO teams were able to do it based om memory.

Was the task itself flawed?? Probably. Or was the failure to read the clue correctly part of it?

I would have much preferred a classic memry task. Perhaps we will see that in the Dome next week. I hope so!

Will be an interesting discussion in the overall dissection of this season after the Finale.

Was the alliance brilliant?  Or was it a terrible thing for the race itself? I did find it AMAZING that Phil took the time to instruct racers about not helping each other at the start. That alone tells me that production was NOT happy with this alliance. Just IMO.

Tell you what...give me a bit and I'll start an alliance discussion thread so we can have this in one place. :tup:
