This is one of the seasons where most teams didn't bother me at all, of course the other end is that few teams really excited me. I will say I was very disappointed by DeAngelo's comments on the Mat. I also didn't care for the being upset about the racers working together, when you've benefited from an alliance knowing others didn't it really doesn't look good complaining when it happens to you. But like a huge host of racers, you can get upset and worked up and say something on the fly that makes you look bad. But even after the 2 hour penalty, I didn't like the attitude on the Mat. I honestly can't remember any racer saying they hated the race as on overall experience (when on the mat).



Now in (God what season was it) the season they did an elimination at the starting point, that's the only time I would be pissed off by what happened. I really thought that was the meanest thing production ever planned.