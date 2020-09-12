The sheer volume of tasks this leg was pretty interesting, and the memory task was a good one.
For anyone keeping track, HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 filmed in Manila around the time this leg was filmed and also filmed at Rizal Park, SM by the Bay, and Liwasang Bonifacio.
As much as I'm annoyed by answer sharing, I did enjoy seeing that crash and burn by the teams trying every combination. Also, in fairness to two teams, they did figure out the trick by themselves.
I've enjoyed DeAngelo & Gary but that ending rubbed me the wrong way.