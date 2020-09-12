« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM  (Read 1544 times)

Offline alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess I’ll root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didn’t like who got there due to an alliance
I respectfully disagree. Will & James and Hung & Chee were the ones who (re)read the clue and figured out the memory challenge + Hung solved the German RB. Tbh, Riley & Maddison got lucky this leg.
Offline Bookworm

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess Ill root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didnt like who got there due to an alliance
Nah, Hung & Chee all the way- as others have said, they've been the biggest intellectual force of the alliance.

Also, I was rooting for Tim & Marie in TAR23 :funny: Is that just me?
Online nrh2110

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:20:51 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess Ill root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didnt like who got there due to an alliance
I respectfully disagree. Will & James and Hung & Chee were the ones who (re)read the clue and figured out the memory challenge + Hung solved the German RB. Tbh, Riley & Maddison got lucky this leg.

I get your point, but I disagree. R&M arent stupid, they wouldve figured it out soon after anyway, but they were the ones who came up with doing permutations, they were the ones who had the answer and pretty much the entire season they were able to figure out things on their own, whereas W&J contributed nothing except the paper with the information (I dont remember which leg) and H&C contributed a few times but especially this leg, they may not have gotten the final task if it wasnt for the alliance.

Tbh at this point as long as W&J dont win Ill be okay
Offline Mr.Nuke

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:22:09 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches
I mean, I'm not convinced Riley and Maddison make it through this leg if they didn't have the help of the other 2 teams on the memory challenge. They were smart to want to brute force it, but with the help of two other teams that still initially failed and their two helping teams actually figured out what was needed from the clue.
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM
I respectfully disagree. Will & James and Hung & Chee were the ones who (re)read the clue and figured out the memory challenge + Hung solved the German RB. Tbh, Riley & Maddison got lucky this leg.
And here I'm not convinced Hung gets the Sauerkraut (at the very least as quickly as she did) without DeAngelo telling her what she needs to look for.
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess Ill root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didnt like who got there due to an alliance
Nah, Hung & Chee all the way- as others have said, they've been the biggest intellectual force of the alliance.

Also, I was rooting for Tim & Marie in TAR23 :funny: Is that just me?
Nicole & Amy ignoring Marie's question during that roadblock, just to have Marie passing all of them is awesome. :tup:
Online elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 PM »
I can't wait to see how this forum and Reddit would go if W/J win /s  :lol: :lol:

On the other hand we have pretty much good racers going into final three like last season, and last season was so intense. I hope this final is as intense as the last season, since most of them win pretty much good amount of legs so they will be thriving the a game
Offline alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess Ill root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didnt like who got there due to an alliance
Nah, Hung & Chee all the way- as others have said, they've been the biggest intellectual force of the alliance.

Also, I was rooting for Tim & Marie in TAR23 :funny: Is that just me?
Obviously not, I like Tim & Marie because I found their barking and understanding each others at the same time to be funny and endearing. Also they wore their emotions on their sleaves and didn't try to gaslight the viewers, kind of like Charla & Mirna.
Online nrh2110

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:28:38 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:25:10 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess Ill root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didnt like who got there due to an alliance
Nah, Hung & Chee all the way- as others have said, they've been the biggest intellectual force of the alliance.

Also, I was rooting for Tim & Marie in TAR23 :funny: Is that just me?
Obviously not, I like Tim & Marie because I found their barking and understanding each others at the same time to be funny and endearing. Also they wore their emotions on their sleaves and didn't try to gaslight the viewers, kind of like Charla & Mirna.

I was rooting for Tim & Marie bc they were better than the other two but wasnt particularly fond of them throughout the season, especially with Marie rubbing the second express pass in the other teams faces
Offline alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 08:22:09 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches
I mean, I'm not convinced Riley and Maddison make it through this leg if they didn't have the help of the other 2 teams on the memory challenge. They were smart to want to brute force it, but with the help of two other teams that still initially failed and their two helping teams actually figured out what was needed from the clue.
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM
I respectfully disagree. Will & James and Hung & Chee were the ones who (re)read the clue and figured out the memory challenge + Hung solved the German RB. Tbh, Riley & Maddison got lucky this leg.
And here I'm not convinced Hung gets the Sauerkraut (at the very least as quickly as she did) without DeAngelo telling her what she needs to look for.
I remember she's on her way for her first try when she met up with DeAngelo so it's not like she couldn't figure that out.

I get what you're trying to say but it's not just one incident. If you checked, I did say I hoped DeAngelo & Gary were just being unaware at the Berlin leg. I didn't jump to the conclusion that quick.

I would like to be on their side in this but I've been in similar situation and it would be like I'm being a hypocrite myself. If you know me, I can't take that right now so please forgive me for being selfish here. I appreciate you bringing nuance to this subject.
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:34:23 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 08:24:22 PM
I can't wait to see how this forum and Reddit would go as W/J winning /s  :lol: :lol:

On the other hand we have pretty much good racers going into final three like last season, and last season was so intense. I hope this final is as intense as the last season, since most of them win pretty much good amount of legs so they will be thriving the a game
Only season 1, 5, 7, 17, 20, 23, 26 and this season (32) have the 3 highest average placing teams of the season as Final 3. And I think TAR 17,20 and 26 all have pretty intense Final Leg.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM »
The sheer volume of tasks this leg was pretty interesting, and the memory task was a good one.
For anyone keeping track, HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 filmed in Manila around the time this leg was filmed and also filmed at Rizal Park, SM by the Bay, and Liwasang Bonifacio.
As much as I'm annoyed by answer sharing, I did enjoy seeing that crash and burn by the teams trying every combination. Also, in fairness to two teams, they did figure out the trick by themselves.
I've enjoyed DeAngelo & Gary but that ending rubbed me the wrong way.
Offline Mr.Nuke

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 08:22:09 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches
I mean, I'm not convinced Riley and Maddison make it through this leg if they didn't have the help of the other 2 teams on the memory challenge. They were smart to want to brute force it, but with the help of two other teams that still initially failed and their two helping teams actually figured out what was needed from the clue.
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM
I respectfully disagree. Will & James and Hung & Chee were the ones who (re)read the clue and figured out the memory challenge + Hung solved the German RB. Tbh, Riley & Maddison got lucky this leg.
And here I'm not convinced Hung gets the Sauerkraut (at the very least as quickly as she did) without DeAngelo telling her what she needs to look for.
I remember she's on her way for her first try when she met up with DeAngelo so it's not like she couldn't figure that out.
She literally walked down the side of the building without looking at anything and was freaking out. I think she could've figured it out fairly quickly on her own, but I doubt she would've on the first try without the tip, and could easily see her getting frustrated on subsequent tries. Like I said in my response to the other poster, I'm agreeing with your premise in general. The other teams indeed were not leeches and basically all 3 of the final teams benefited from the alliance (and in Berlin yes Chee gave directly or indirectly multiple teams the answer). The volleyball players would've been in massive trouble this leg without the two other teams and they certainly benefited on various other legs including Berlin from the alliance.
Offline alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:05:33 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:28:38 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 08:25:10 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:18:20 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 PM
Tbh Riley & Maddison are the only ones who deserve to be in the Final 3, the other two were just leeches so I guess I’ll root for them in the Final 3 but man was this a disappointing season cast-wise. Lol really bringing back memories of 23 with Leo and Jamal really being one of the only likable teams that season and then three teams I really didn’t like who got there due to an alliance
Nah, Hung & Chee all the way- as others have said, they've been the biggest intellectual force of the alliance.

Also, I was rooting for Tim & Marie in TAR23 :funny: Is that just me?
Obviously not, I like Tim & Marie because I found their barking and understanding each others at the same time to be funny and endearing. Also they wore their emotions on their sleaves and didn't try to gaslight the viewers, kind of like Charla & Mirna.

I was rooting for Tim & Marie bc they were better than the other two but wasn’t particularly fond of them throughout the season, especially with Marie rubbing the second express pass in the other teams’ faces
Yeah, there're a lot of milking going on. The show gave them 2 EPs and the woman wanted to get the most out of them.
Offline Pi/

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM »
This season's route is outstanding and the teams are great as individual teams, but the overarching alliance formation impedes individual excellence and promotes race collectivism. While teams have the right to gang up on each other, I could understand Gary/DeAngelo being miffed about the way the final task shook out. Hung/Chee surviving though <3

Proposed rule change for next season: teams lose $100,000 off the potential prize money at the end every time they give an answer to another team. :funny:
Offline mswood

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:01:14 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 07:34:45 PM
oh WOW...I am so tone deaf...this one would KILL me!
Well I learned something new.
Offline mswood

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:01:02 PM
GREAT  JOB RACHEL!!

:tu SO MUCH!
Seriously Rachel has done a great job on these all seasons.  Thank You very much!
Offline mswood

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 PM »
This is one of the seasons where most teams didn't bother me at all, of course the other end is that few teams really excited me.  I will say I was very disappointed by DeAngelo's comments on the Mat.  I also didn't care for the being upset about the racers working together, when you've benefited from an alliance knowing others didn't it really doesn't look good complaining when it happens to you.  But like a huge host of racers, you can get upset and worked up and say something on the fly that makes you look bad.  But even after the 2 hour penalty, I didn't like the attitude on the Mat.  I honestly can't remember any racer saying they hated the race as on overall experience (when on the mat).

Now in (God what season was it) the season they did an elimination at the starting point, that's the only time I would be pissed off by what happened.  I really thought that was the meanest thing production ever planned.
Logged

Offline alecbaldwin

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 83
Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 PM »
Quote from: mswood on Yesterday at 10:24:09 PM
This is one of the seasons where most teams didn't bother me at all, of course the other end is that few teams really excited me. I will say I was very disappointed by DeAngelo's comments on the Mat. I also didn't care for the being upset about the racers working together, when you've benefited from an alliance knowing others didn't it really doesn't look good complaining when it happens to you. But like a huge host of racers, you can get upset and worked up and say something on the fly that makes you look bad. But even after the 2 hour penalty, I didn't like the attitude on the Mat. I honestly can't remember any racer saying they hated the race as on overall experience (when on the mat).

Now in (God what season was it) the season they did an elimination at the starting point, that's the only time I would be pissed off by what happened. I really thought that was the meanest thing production ever planned.
Well said.

I understand the desire to win but there're 10 (or 11, or 9) teams that are gonna lose each season, they're not alone on that boat and they made it further than 7 other teams.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:13:20 PM »
Quote from: mswood on Yesterday at 10:24:09 PM
This is one of the seasons where most teams didn't bother me at all, of course the other end is that few teams really excited me.  I will say I was very disappointed by DeAngelo's comments on the Mat.  I also didn't care for the being upset about the racers working together, when you've benefited from an alliance knowing others didn't it really doesn't look good complaining when it happens to you.  But like a huge host of racers, you can get upset and worked up and say something on the fly that makes you look bad.  But even after the 2 hour penalty, I didn't like the attitude on the Mat.  I honestly can't remember any racer saying they hated the race as on overall experience (when on the mat).

Now in (God what season was it) the season they did an elimination at the starting point, that's the only time I would be pissed off by what happened.  I really thought that was the meanest thing production ever planned.
I remember Alison walked off the mat in season 5 leaving her partner Donny behind with Phil and felt the race was an awful experience for her. Though I've never seen a team that made it further than a couple legs even joke about that.
Online nrh2110

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 PM »
I also recommend everyone go check out Garys Twitter. Apparently there was a lot more going on behind the scenes and between legs that werent shown on air, and while he disagrees with how DeAngelo phrased it, he understands. He doesnt go into much depth about it (possibly due to NDAs) but one thing he mentions is how they actually had a two-team alliance with the beards from Leg 1 and they felt betrayed by them turning against them. Im sure theres more to it, but its made me a bit more sympathetic to the situation.
Logged

Offline NELs

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 PM »
Well I have to say, this alliance really ruined some great tasks this season.

I loved the idea of having a leg like, but many of the tasks were quick and didn't take too long.

The first task was just getting a clue from a traffic enforcer, while creative of them having to get the clue while in their jeepney, was very quick.

The high-heel run task was not that interesting to watch, teams had no problem with this task.

Looking for a clue in a lion's mouth was not that fun to watch.

The final task this leg was my favorite for it's creativity, but it was once again ruined by the alliance. THIS IS THE PENULTIMATE LEG, STOP HELPING EACHOTHER.

Rating: 2/5
Offline Declive

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:17:59 AM »
Sadly this season has the ultimate prize for the worst one ever, to me.
I won't even watch the Final leg, to be honest.

This is sad, because a whole season got ruined by one alliance.

Yes, the 3 best teams are on the final. But i feel like none of them would get there without each other.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:21:49 AM »
This episode was probably the best second half episode of the season. But, I agree with many other fellow RFFs here that this alliance has ruined so many quality tasks designed this season.

I enjoyed the new twist of a "City Sprint" around Manila. This was because I felt as though the Race was hectic, with teams needing to hurry to each place and the pressure of the penultimate leg also heightened the tension tenfold. I enjoyed watching the high-heel sprint (Hunners would of crushed this task!), but I found the lion task, searching for a traffic operator? and the horse feeding task to be a little underwhelming, ngl

Also, I didn't really understand the memory challenge? I found it quite strange and I was quite annoyed when DeAngelo was the only person working without help and he was one short! Why on earth are you helping other teams on Leg 10? Seriously.  :groan:

Finally, I was quite pissed off with DeAngelo's comments at the Mat that "The race sucked. I probably will never come on the show again." I do understand that it was supposed to be "tongue-in-cheek", but seriously, feck off. Many, many, many people would love to be in your position and you should be grateful that you manage to go on the adventure of a lifetime for 10 legs  :groan:

Peach, I know that their has been rumors circulating around whether this was a replacement leg. Would you be able to confirm/deny these rumors? Cheers! :)
Offline Declive

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:24:05 AM »
But to complement my comment, i also think it was sad to see DeAngelo talking like that on the mat. Not pretty at all.
Offline chriswong886

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:33:08 AM »
To be frank really disappointed on the comments made on the mat  B:)

Having watch the previous 10 seasons and more, every team participated in the race or been eliminated had at least appreciate for having the chance and be chosen to be part of the cast, even if they have been eliminated from the very first leg.

D'Angelo has been part of the Mine Five alliance from the beginning and even use the U-Turn last leg on Brothers and Sisters for their won good.

He is being such a hypocrite when he complained how the ex-alliance members "cheat" while benefited from the Mine Five back in Berlin and Hyderabad

I am not rooting for G/D but definitely not hating them. I understand his frustration but the fact that many ppl have applied for the show for many times, but D'Angelo didn't even seem to cherish the chance for being in the show, it is just wonderful to see them go and he definitely do not deserve winning the million dollar prize.



