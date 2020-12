To be frank really disappointed on the comments made on the matHaving watch the previous 10 seasons and more, every team participated in the race or been eliminated had at least appreciate for having the chance and be chosen to be part of the cast, even if they have been eliminated from the very first leg.D'Angelo has been part of the Mine Five alliance from the beginning and even use the U-Turn last leg on Brothers and Sisters for their won good.He is being such a hypocrite when he complained how the ex-alliance members "cheat" while benefited from the Mine Five back in Berlin and HyderabadI am not rooting for G/D but definitely not hating them. I understand his frustration but the fact that many ppl have applied for the show for many times, but D'Angelo didn't even seem to cherish the chance for being in the show, it is just wonderful to see them go and he definitely do not deserve winning the million dollar prize.