This episode was probably the best second half episode of the season. But, I agree with many other fellow RFFs here that this alliance has ruined so many quality tasks designed this season.I enjoyed the new twist of a "City Sprint" around Manila. This was because I felt as though the Race was hectic, with teams needing to hurry to each place and the pressure of the penultimate leg also heightened the tension tenfold. I enjoyed watching the high-heel sprint (Hunners would of crushed this task!), but I found the lion task, searching for a traffic operator? and the horse feeding task to be a little underwhelming, nglAlso, I didn't really understand the memory challenge? I found it quite strange and I was quite annoyed when DeAngelo was the only person working without help and he was one short! Why on earth are you helping other teams on Leg 10? Seriously.Finally, I was quite pissed off with DeAngelo's comments at the Mat that "The race sucked. I probably will never come on the show again." I do understand that it was supposed to be "tongue-in-cheek", but seriously, feck off. Many, many, many people would love to be in your position and you should be grateful that you manage to go on the adventure of a lifetime for 10 legsPeach, I know that their has been rumors circulating around whether this was a replacement leg. Would you be able to confirm/deny these rumors? Cheers!