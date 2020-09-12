Don't want to repeat what the majority have said but I'm so disappointed/ frustrated / upset with how this season has panned out.I loved NFL at the start, slightly went off them mid race, but really felt for them this leg. I totally get DeAngelos feelings on the mat. Sure it sounded petty, but if the same situation happened to me I'd probably have felt the same.The Alliance just ruined the whole season for me. I watched this Season with a few people that were new to TAR and they all had the same opinion, that it sucked and that none of the final 3 deserve to be there. If it weren't for the help and game planning between them they would never have all made it to the final.Felt sorry for Eswar & Aparna last week as well, although that was totally NFLs foolishness.In hindsight, this season did give us Godess teams like Hayley & Kaylyn, and Michelle & Vic, and I loved Jerry & Frank, and NFL to an extent, but overall, it wont be a season I'll rewatch. Hell, I'll probably skip next weeks episode too.Sad times for what could've been a fantastic season.