I agree that the cheating of some teams by helping each other "sucked". Weren't the teams given instructions not to help each other? Therefore, shouldn't the cheating teams have been given a time penalty? Some teams helping each other was unfair.



I am proud of the NFLers; they did a good job with the tasks. Agree with the post that the NFLers situation with the memory challenge was like the previous Evan and Henry situation with their memory challenge. Why was there a memory challenge on a non-final leg? It would seem to be that a memory challenge would be more appropriate for the final leg.



Also, agree with the post that the attitude toward the NFLers are like the attitude the other teams had towards previous players Leo and Jamal.



This was the Final Four, the playing field should have been equal. The result of the leg should have been on the merits, not by cheating.



Similar to other posters, I am taking a pass on watching the finale; I am going to wait for Phil's Tough As Nails to start in February.

