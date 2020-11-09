« previous next »
THE FUTURE at CBS

georgiapeach

THE FUTURE at CBS
« on: November 09, 2020, 06:28:19 PM »

From CBS: No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)

Via Mike Bloom at Parade

CBS Steps Up With New Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Unscripted Shows

Though the state of the world leaves the state of CBS reality TV up in the air, when it comes back, it will be more committed than ever for diversity in front of and behind the camera.
The network announced today its new targets for its unscripted programming for the 2021-2022 TV season and beyond. No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). The announcement comes after a concerted effort from fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race to petition the network the past several months for greater diversity and inclusivity.

Read more here:  https://parade.com/1117105/mikebloom/cbs-diversity-reality-tv/
LandonM170

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2020, 06:31:34 PM »
Finally, Big Brother will actually have more than 2 or 3 BIPOC!  :cheer:
dryedmangoez

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #2 on: November 09, 2020, 08:21:38 PM »
The feels when The Amazing Race was two years ahead of its time and didn't need to have a mandate from the network in order to have a diverse cast of teams:  :clap2:
Slowhatch

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #3 on: November 10, 2020, 10:29:13 AM »
Press release here.
G.B.

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #4 on: November 10, 2020, 05:41:05 PM »
Despite the very good intentions of this, I feel this is going to lead to some very boring teams getting cast. Because if producers are looking at two teams, one who is wildly fantastic and hilarious, and one who just isn't but happens to be African-American, they're now going to be forced to pick the less entertaining team because of this.

I really don't mean to come off as racist or anything of the like, but I don't like this. The cast of a reality show should be chosen for their merits as a human being, not by the colour of their skin. I feel like TAR was diverse enough as it is without needing a mandate.

To be clear: I am absolutely all for diversity in reality shows and including people of colour, but it shouldn't be a hard RULE.
ovalorange

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #5 on: November 12, 2020, 12:21:47 AM »
I think generally the net hasn't always been cast very wide for BIPOC in the first place if they're typically only filling in a few spots per season.

You're right, it shouldn't need to be a hard quota but if casting does their job properly there's no need for a tradeoff. There's definitely always interesting and entertaining people out there, they just need to find them.
georgiapeach

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #6 on: November 12, 2020, 07:40:10 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:21:47 AM
There's definitely always interesting and entertaining people out there, they just need to find them.


100% YES to this! LIKE!

theschnauzers

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #7 on: November 12, 2020, 05:07:54 PM »
If they follow the blueprint they used for season 32, then theyll do just fine.

The problem for casting TAR has always been about finding pairs who could both afford to take the time needed for filming.

One of the early casting problems after season one was the tendency to use of check the box approach to casting. It irritated the heck of of me. The CBS diversity initiative needs to assure itself that theyre able to widen the net of applicants who can actually take the time off. I dont know what the network can do with older and disabled applicants, but I suspect thats always going to be a problem.
SuperTux

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #8 on: November 12, 2020, 08:11:17 PM »
Good intentions, but that's not enough.

Another issue that deserves attention is avoiding stereotyping contestants of certain stock in terms of casting and editing.

Not all Asian contestants are math nerds with weak physique. Not all Latinos are loud. Not all black contestants intend to be dramatically squabbling.
I ♥ TAR

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #9 on: November 12, 2020, 08:49:56 PM »
It's nice they care about diversity. I wish they cared about GENDER EQUALITY in TAR casting as well because TAR casting is decades behind in this. They always cast more males than females each season, which is not good look in 2020. 
RachelLeVega

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #10 on: November 12, 2020, 10:24:41 PM »
Age diversity is also an important factor that nobody has said anything about yet (not to diminish any statement of racial, gender, and de-typecasting equality). We haven't had an actually older team race since Bill & Cathi and haven't had a retiree race since Jody from TAR16. They always get stuck with the "older" team being in their late 30s-50s and married. This really says a lot about stereotyping generations and purporting the "settling down" narrative. I know so many people in their late 60s and 70s who are either single, still kickin' it, or ready to throw caution to the wind.

Just tell them to take a look at Meredith & Gretchen. :yes:
dryedmangoez

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #11 on: November 12, 2020, 11:28:53 PM »
I wonder if there's also just a smaller pool to choose from. With TAR's popularity definitely waning over the years, there's less great possibilities of applicants to choose from. Which then forces them to go out and recruit teams who will more often than not turn out to be people trying to get famous (aspiring social media influencers *cringe*) and won't necessarily be great entertainment or even great Racers.
Kiwi Jay

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #12 on: November 13, 2020, 01:14:33 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:24:41 PM
Age diversity is also an important factor that nobody has said anything about yet (not to diminish any statement of racial, gender, and de-typecasting equality). We haven't had an actually older team race since Bill & Cathi and haven't had a retiree race since Jody from TAR16. They always get stuck with the "older" team being in their late 30s-50s and married. This really says a lot about stereotyping generations and purporting the "settling down" narrative. I know so many people in their late 60s and 70s who are either single, still kickin' it, or ready to throw caution to the wind.

Just tell them to take a look at Meredith & Gretchen. :yes:

Amen to this. I think we should start pushing for more inclusivity for age diversity. We haven't had more than one person over 45 in so long! The race needs to return to its roots and include older contestants.
georgiapeach

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #13 on: November 13, 2020, 05:36:35 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 12, 2020, 11:28:53 PM
I wonder if there's also just a smaller pool to choose from. With TAR's popularity definitely waning over the years, there's less great possibilities of applicants to choose from. Which then forces them to go out and recruit teams who will more often than not turn out to be people trying to get famous (aspiring social media influencers *cringe*) and won't necessarily be great entertainment or even great Racers.

My understnding is that they still get thousands of unsolicited vids. HOWEVER, their focus seems to have  switched towards recruiting a team that meets some criteria of what the think they need. SO in any given season there will be recruited teams. You can tell by the casting feels that are sent out. "Looking for two brothers from sports world". Looking for a couple who...blahblah. They DEFINITELY recriut which is sad...there are so many teams who APPLY who would be outstanding.
theschnauzers

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #14 on: February 12, 2021, 10:10:55 PM »
Cant find a better thread to use, and Im not sure we need a whole separate thread to this, but n a release included in etonline.com, about a revival of The Real Worlds original cast, using the original loft, theres this passage:

Quote
The Real World revival is just the latest original offering available on Paramount+, which will feature popular franchises Love & Hip Hop, Love Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother, Jersey Shore and more. Multiple seasons of The Real World are currently streaming on CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount+.

Theres an implication that the entire TAR franchise would be available on Paramount+. We wont have long to find out, as March 4 is less than three weeks away.

https:/www.etonline.com/the-real-world-revival-with-original-new-york-cast-coming-to-paramount-plus-160554

gamerfan09

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #15 on: February 12, 2021, 10:18:51 PM »
Or it will just be TAR32.
theschnauzers

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #16 on: February 12, 2021, 10:31:23 PM »
I doubt its limited to just the most recent season. Including earlier seasons enhances value to the relaunched app.
georgiapeach

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #17 on: February 12, 2021, 11:48:52 PM »
I saw something about this yeaterday. I believe it was a number of shows. I'll see if I can find it again.
georgiapeach

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #18 on: February 13, 2021, 12:56:50 AM »
Here are two more articles, there were a swarm of them the last few days. I think we are looking at ALLAccess becoming Paramount+ which sounds like a plus.

https://deadline.com/2021/02/viacomcbs-disney-upfronts-newfronts-traditional-may-slot-1234691495/

https://www.adweek.com/convergent-tv/viacomcbs-will-also-return-to-upfronts-week-in-may/
LandonM170

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:49:16 AM »
I know Peach said something about this however what chance do you guys think that Paramount+ will be the new All Access? To add to that, what chance do you think all 32 seasons of TAR could be on there?
gamerfan09

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:58:42 AM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on Today at 12:49:16 AM
I know Peach said something about this however what chance do you guys think that Paramount+ will be the new All Access? To add to that, what chance do you think all 32 seasons of TAR could be on there?

If we are given the same amount of love as CBS has shown TAR in the past few years, then we will only get 32 on it probably.
theschnauzers

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:57:50 AM »
CBS All Access is the evolution into Paramount+. The newly expanded service is going international to Australia and a couple other areas later in the year.
It literally costs nothing to include all the seasons and not just 32. ViacomCBS has shown a desire to grow big since the merger, as CBS is seen as a content creator and utilizing its various brands with both past and new programming for its franchises. TAR is being referred to by name as one of those franchises.
