Author Topic: THE FUTURE at CBS  (Read 765 times)

Offline georgiapeach

THE FUTURE at CBS
« on: November 09, 2020, 06:28:19 PM »

From CBS: No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)

Via Mike Bloom at Parade

CBS Steps Up With New Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Unscripted Shows

Though the state of the world leaves the state of CBS reality TV up in the air, when it comes back, it will be more committed than ever for diversity in front of and behind the camera.
The network announced today its new targets for its unscripted programming for the 2021-2022 TV season and beyond. No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). The announcement comes after a concerted effort from fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race to petition the network the past several months for greater diversity and inclusivity.

Read more here:  https://parade.com/1117105/mikebloom/cbs-diversity-reality-tv/
Offline LandonM170

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2020, 06:31:34 PM »
Finally, Big Brother will actually have more than 2 or 3 BIPOC!  :cheer:
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #2 on: November 09, 2020, 08:21:38 PM »
The feels when The Amazing Race was two years ahead of its time and didn't need to have a mandate from the network in order to have a diverse cast of teams:  :clap2:
Offline Slowhatch

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #3 on: November 10, 2020, 10:29:13 AM »
Press release here.
Offline G.B.

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #4 on: November 10, 2020, 05:41:05 PM »
Despite the very good intentions of this, I feel this is going to lead to some very boring teams getting cast. Because if producers are looking at two teams, one who is wildly fantastic and hilarious, and one who just isn't but happens to be African-American, they're now going to be forced to pick the less entertaining team because of this.

I really don't mean to come off as racist or anything of the like, but I don't like this. The cast of a reality show should be chosen for their merits as a human being, not by the colour of their skin. I feel like TAR was diverse enough as it is without needing a mandate.

To be clear: I am absolutely all for diversity in reality shows and including people of colour, but it shouldn't be a hard RULE.
Offline ovalorange

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:21:47 AM »
I think generally the net hasn't always been cast very wide for BIPOC in the first place if they're typically only filling in a few spots per season.

You're right, it shouldn't need to be a hard quota but if casting does their job properly there's no need for a tradeoff. There's definitely always interesting and entertaining people out there, they just need to find them.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:40:10 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 12:21:47 AM
There's definitely always interesting and entertaining people out there, they just need to find them.


100% YES to this! LIKE!

Offline theschnauzers

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:07:54 PM »
If they follow the blueprint they used for season 32, then theyll do just fine.

The problem for casting TAR has always been about finding pairs who could both afford to take the time needed for filming.

One of the early casting problems after season one was the tendency to use of check the box approach to casting. It irritated the heck of of me. The CBS diversity initiative needs to assure itself that theyre able to widen the net of applicants who can actually take the time off. I dont know what the network can do with older and disabled applicants, but I suspect thats always going to be a problem.
Offline SuperTux

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:11:17 PM »
Good intentions, but that's not enough.

Another issue that deserves attention is avoiding stereotyping contestants of certain stock in terms of casting and editing.

Not all Asian contestants are math nerds with weak physique. Not all Latinos are loud. Not all black contestants intend to be dramatically squabbling.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 PM »
It's nice they care about diversity. I wish they cared about GENDER EQUALITY in TAR casting as well because TAR casting is decades behind in this. They always cast more males than females each season, which is not good look in 2020. 
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 PM »
Age diversity is also an important factor that nobody has said anything about yet (not to diminish any statement of racial, gender, and de-typecasting equality). We haven't had an actually older team race since Bill & Cathi and haven't had a retiree race since Jody from TAR16. They always get stuck with the "older" team being in their late 30s-50s and married. This really says a lot about stereotyping generations and purporting the "settling down" narrative. I know so many people in their late 60s and 70s who are either single, still kickin' it, or ready to throw caution to the wind.

Just tell them to take a look at Meredith & Gretchen. :yes:
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 PM »
I wonder if there's also just a smaller pool to choose from. With TAR's popularity definitely waning over the years, there's less great possibilities of applicants to choose from. Which then forces them to go out and recruit teams who will more often than not turn out to be people trying to get famous (aspiring social media influencers *cringe*) and won't necessarily be great entertainment or even great Racers.
Online Kiwi Jay

Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:14:33 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 10:24:41 PM
Age diversity is also an important factor that nobody has said anything about yet (not to diminish any statement of racial, gender, and de-typecasting equality). We haven't had an actually older team race since Bill & Cathi and haven't had a retiree race since Jody from TAR16. They always get stuck with the "older" team being in their late 30s-50s and married. This really says a lot about stereotyping generations and purporting the "settling down" narrative. I know so many people in their late 60s and 70s who are either single, still kickin' it, or ready to throw caution to the wind.

Just tell them to take a look at Meredith & Gretchen. :yes:

Amen to this. I think we should start pushing for more inclusivity for age diversity. We haven't had more than one person over 45 in so long! The race needs to return to its roots and include older contestants.
