From CBS: No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)

Via Mike Bloom at Parade

CBS Steps Up With New Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Unscripted Shows

Though the state of the world leaves the state of CBS reality TV up in the air, when it comes back, it will be more committed than ever for diversity in front of and behind the camera.