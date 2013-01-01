« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE FUTURE at CBS  (Read 255 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51707
  • TAR Detective
THE FUTURE at CBS
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:19 PM »

From CBS: No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)

Via Mike Bloom at Parade

CBS Steps Up With New Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Unscripted Shows

Though the state of the world leaves the state of CBS reality TV up in the air, when it comes back, it will be more committed than ever for diversity in front of and behind the camera.
The network announced today its new targets for its unscripted programming for the 2021-2022 TV season and beyond. No matter what the show, each cast will contain at least 50% contestants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). The announcement comes after a concerted effort from fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race to petition the network the past several months for greater diversity and inclusivity.

Read more here:  https://parade.com/1117105/mikebloom/cbs-diversity-reality-tv/
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:31:34 PM »
Finally, Big Brother will actually have more than 2 or 3 BIPOC!  :cheer:
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2282
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:21:38 PM »
The feels when The Amazing Race was two years ahead of its time and didn't need to have a mandate from the network in order to have a diverse cast of teams:  :clap2:
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3467
Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:13 AM »
Press release here.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1349
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: THE FUTURE at CBS
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:41:05 PM »
Despite the very good intentions of this, I feel this is going to lead to some very boring teams getting cast. Because if producers are looking at two teams, one who is wildly fantastic and hilarious, and one who just isn't but happens to be African-American, they're now going to be forced to pick the less entertaining team because of this.

I really don't mean to come off as racist or anything of the like, but I don't like this. The cast of a reality show should be chosen for their merits as a human being, not by the colour of their skin. I feel like TAR was diverse enough as it is without needing a mandate.

To be clear: I am absolutely all for diversity in reality shows and including people of colour, but it shouldn't be a hard RULE.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 