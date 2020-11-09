Despite the very good intentions of this, I feel this is going to lead to some very boring teams getting cast. Because if producers are looking at two teams, one who is wildly fantastic and hilarious, and one who just isn't but happens to be African-American, they're now going to be forced to pick the less entertaining team because of this.
I really don't mean to come off as racist or anything of the like, but I don't like this. The cast of a reality show should be chosen for their merits as a human being, not by the colour of their skin. I feel like TAR was diverse enough as it is without needing a mandate.
To be clear: I am absolutely all for diversity in reality shows and including people of colour, but it shouldn't be a hard RULE.