This can be moved to the appropriate thread. But a big heads up. CBS has tweaked their primetime line-up (as have other networks) to accommodate special election coverage at 10pm ET.
Deadline is reporting TAR will only air ONE episode tonight at 8pm with a SWAT repeat airing at 9pm. But the CBS website and press website still shows both TAR episodes will air. Deadline might be incorrect.
From Deadline
:
CBS will air its regularly scheduled episode of The Amazing Race from 8-9 PM, followed by a S.W.A.T. repeat from 9-10 PM and then a live special, CBS News 2020: America Decides Still Counting, at 10-11 PM ET. The special will air from 7-8 PM on the West Coast. Another S.W.A.T. repeat will air from 10-11 PM in the West.
Also, breaking news could affect the schedule further. So be on the lookout and stay tuned!