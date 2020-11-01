« previous next »
Author Topic: HEADS UP! Possible schedule changes tonight!  (Read 93 times)

HEADS UP! Possible schedule changes tonight!
« on: Today at 05:43:16 PM »
This can be moved to the appropriate thread. But a big heads up. CBS has tweaked their primetime line-up (as have other networks) to accommodate special election coverage at 10pm ET.

Deadline is reporting TAR will only air ONE episode tonight at 8pm with a SWAT repeat airing at 9pm. But the CBS website and press website still shows both TAR episodes will air. Deadline might be incorrect.

From Deadline:
Quote
CBS will air its regularly scheduled episode of The Amazing Race from 8-9 PM, followed by a S.W.A.T. repeat from 9-10 PM and then a live special, CBS News 2020: America Decides  Still Counting, at 10-11 PM ET. The special will air from 7-8 PM on the West Coast. Another S.W.A.T. repeat will air from 10-11 PM in the West.

Also, breaking news could affect the schedule further. So be on the lookout and stay tuned!
Re: HEADS UP! Possible schedule changes tonight!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:28 PM »
Kinda glad I'm in Canada this week, lol. No election here = no pre-empting on CTV.
Re: HEADS UP! Possible schedule changes tonight!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:13 PM »
I guess episode 5 will be possibly moved to Friday, November 6 on a special time at 8 pm. Move Greatest At Home Videos at 9 pm for a one-time schedule.
Re: HEADS UP! Possible schedule changes tonight!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:01:13 PM »
SWAT repeat?? Why is that important? Ugh!
