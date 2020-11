Quote

CBS will air its regularly scheduled episode of The Amazing Race from 8-9 PM, followed by a S.W.A.T. repeat from 9-10 PM and then a live special, CBS News 2020: America Decides Still Counting, at 10-11 PM ET. The special will air from 7-8 PM on the West Coast. Another S.W.A.T. repeat will air from 10-11 PM in the West.

This can be moved to the appropriate thread. But a big heads up. CBS has tweaked their primetime line-up (as have other networks) to accommodate special election coverage at 10pm ET.Deadline is reporting TAR will only air ONE episode tonight at 8pm with a SWAT repeat airing at 9pm. But the CBS website and press website still shows both TAR episodes will air. Deadline might be incorrect.From Deadline Also, breaking news could affect the schedule further. So be on the lookout and stay tuned!