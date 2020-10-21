I know, it sounds super weird. It'd be unprecedented, just like the Leg 1 KOR elimination. But how else do you explain that clue?
In addition, Phil was reaching behind
as if to grab a clue from his back pocket when Hung & Chee were arriving to the Pit Stop.
Some are saying the clues in his back pocket were visible at some points in the episode, so I'll have to rewatch and check for myself. Either way, have we ever had Phil give out clues at Pit Stop and have it not be a KOR leg? Not that I remember.
EDIT: we also see Kaylynn & Haley running off as Jerry & Frank approach the mat. Why do this and not let both teams stay on the mat for a minute, congratulating them on such a tight survival? Especially in recent memory there have been more instances of multiple teams on the mat.
Even if this was a regular Pit Stop, I just find the situation super weird. Why hand out clues?