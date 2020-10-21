« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:05:05 AM »
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.
What was not shown was that their taxi driver got lost on the way to the pit stop, causing them about 30 minutes of time.
https://www.goldderby.com/article/2020/the-amazing-race-32-kellie-lavonne-exit-interview/
The "no charger" curse
