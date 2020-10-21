The Good:



First of all, thank you to the editors form bringing back the nostalgic TAR editing! Team reactions at the Pit Stop.



Yield is back! Hooray, but that extra bit of gamble in choosing either 10 or 20 is a strategic move that each team has to make.

How far will you go to get an advantage to slow down or potentially screw another team? It also risked them from getting on the 1st batch or the 2nd batch. Not only did they bring back the Yield, they spiced it up.

Kudos to the entire TAR Production Team for constantly innovating and surprising us fans



The Bad:



No Detour!!!

Lack of culturally-relevant tasks. Colombian culture is a colorful one. They could have dived deeper.

The truck decorating task is quite bland but it did give enough drama and suspense.

This is the 1st time they're coming to Bogota, the 2nd time, they're visiting Colombia, I expected more.





The Verdict:



Lackluster tasks and poor leg design in a great city, Bogota had so much potential as Colombian culture has so much to offer.

Cast, Editing and errors on part of the teams saved the episode.



Bummed that Kellie & LaVonne were eliminated. I predicted them Top 5. Screwed over by taxi issues.

It was shocking, didn't expect them to be eliminated at 10th.



Second episode in, I already have my Race favorites: Michelle & Victoria, Hung & Chee, Gary & DeAngelo and Kellie & LaVonne



~~~~~~



On another note, Bogota is stunning!!! A high-altitude capital. The Pit Stop should have been at Santamaría Bullring

A former middle school classmate of mine went to Bogota & Medellin last year and called it one of the best cities he has visited in South America. The pictures he posted don't do justice, he said that you need to go there to just take it in.

Much has changed from what Hollywood movies have projected and depicted Colombia.

I'm glad the Race has showed Colombia on a different light with S.28 and S.32

