Show content

Sad to see Kellie and Lavonne go, they were strong competitors and just had bad taxi luck.

Wow, another great episode of the Race. I loved the new Yield rules, where you get a 10 or 20 minute hourglass, and can use it whenever a Yield comes up.The mini-task after the overnight rest was so great, and I loved how teams had to transport the emerald or gold back to Bogotá.The circus task was a quick task that no one struggled in except Alana. Many team members seemed to get it done quickly, which is fine but would have benefited with something extra.The decoration task with teams struggling on attention to detail was fantastic as well. Many teams not reading the clue, a TAR staple, and with many teams still in it was very hectic.Overall, every team is delivering so far.I also liked the old-school TAR music when the last three teams were fighting to stay in the Race, also I loved the taxi drama in this episode as well.Rating: 4/5