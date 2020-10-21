« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:05:29 PM
I have to say, :wine: cheers to the editors of this episode for bringing back all the teams' Pit Stop placement reactions and the reintroduction of a very familiar and classic "triumph" song.
Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 PM
Having two types of hourglasses was interesting as it brought an aspect of risk versus reward to get an earlier time.
The gold & emerald provided a cultural aspect and seemed to be there to prevent teams from grouping up.
The Roadblock was arguably the weakest task since only Alana struggled.
The truck decorating reminded several teams to remember to read the clue with several teams not realizing they had to hook up the horn.

Hung & Chee are really impressing with 2/2 leg wins.
Will & James are starting to remind me of Ernie & Cindy as superfans who prepared hard but get tripped up by small mistakes.
Kellie & LaVonne struggled with bad taxi luck but really worked hard to get back in the race.
stunami

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 PM
black twitter is MAD at Leo/Alana because out of the three teams left, they helped the white team and left the two POC teams...
yikes.... remind me that if i'm on the race.. I WON'T help no one lol
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 PM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:29:17 PM
black twitter is MAD at Leo/Alana because out of the three teams left, they helped the white team and left the two POC teams...
yikes.... remind me that if i'm on the race.. I WON'T help no one lol

 :groan:
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:59:32 PM
So this season will play both double U-Turn and yield. I guess yield can only be played once once you put your hourglass on someone else. U-Turn might be as same as s29 era where everyone is limitless to make U-Turn move. This is gonna be interesting to see

Onto the other stuff, this leg is pretty good, kinda like some of the tasks that you give option to choose whichever you think it would play good hand, adding layer of the strategy. (Obvious location but rather obscure crowd, or.obscure location but obvious clue giver) Honestly expected more from the RB, the tightrope could have been the disruption but only Alana struggled. The truck however made up for it. The pit stops reactions are finally back, and we get to see pretty intense three way out stop race. 
NELs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:26:11 AM
Wow, another great episode of the Race. I loved the new Yield rules, where you get a 10 or 20 minute hourglass, and can use it whenever a Yield comes up. 

The mini-task after the overnight rest was so great, and I loved how teams had to transport the emerald or gold back to Bogotá.

The circus task was a quick task that no one struggled in except Alana. Many team members seemed to get it done quickly, which is fine but would have benefited with something extra.

The decoration task with teams struggling on attention to detail was fantastic as well. Many teams not reading the clue, a TAR staple, and with many teams still in it was very hectic.

Overall, every team is delivering so far.   :2hearts: :cheer:

I also liked the old-school TAR music when the last three teams were fighting to stay in the Race, also I loved the taxi drama in this episode as well.

Sad to see Kellie and Lavonne go, they were strong competitors and just had bad taxi luck.

Rating: 4/5
Theo

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:59:07 AM
I also like this leg, wow I think it's been a while since I enjoy the first two legs in recent seasons.

(or is it because I miss TAR so much that I will devour everything they put)
Marionete

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:50:29 AM
I think y'all have rose colored glasses on. Which is understandable, given the show's long hiatus.

The episode was good if not great. Editing was much better than 1st episode and again seemed like we got to see (most) teams an even amount of time.
The leg? Cmon, it wasn't good at all. Sure, there being no detour allowed for better editing, but had there been a detour, this would be a top tier leg stuffed with a variety of tasks. In reality it was extremely linear and only Michelle/Victoria managed to make up significant time.

Bad design, great execution.
Big shame as I loved Colombia's first visit in S28. With them only going there for a single leg this time, my expectations were higher than they should've been.

Next episode looks like it will be the best one yet though, in all aspects.
