TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:05:29 PM
I have to say, :wine: cheers to the editors of this episode for bringing back all the teams' Pit Stop placement reactions and the reintroduction of a very familiar and classic "triumph" song.
Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 PM
Having two types of hourglasses was interesting as it brought an aspect of risk versus reward to get an earlier time.
The gold & emerald provided a cultural aspect and seemed to be there to prevent teams from grouping up.
The Roadblock was arguably the weakest task since only Alana struggled.
The truck decorating reminded several teams to remember to read the clue with several teams not realizing they had to hook up the horn.

Hung & Chee are really impressing with 2/2 leg wins.
Will & James are starting to remind me of Ernie & Cindy as superfans who prepared hard but get tripped up by small mistakes.
Kellie & LaVonne struggled with bad taxi luck but really worked hard to get back in the race.
stunami

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 PM
black twitter is MAD at Leo/Alana because out of the three teams left, they helped the white team and left the two POC teams...
yikes.... remind me that if i'm on the race.. I WON'T help no one lol
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 PM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:29:17 PM
black twitter is MAD at Leo/Alana because out of the three teams left, they helped the white team and left the two POC teams...
yikes.... remind me that if i'm on the race.. I WON'T help no one lol

elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:59:32 PM
So this season will play both double U-Turn and yield. I guess yield can only be played once once you put your hourglass on someone else. U-Turn might be as same as s29 era where everyone is limitless to make U-Turn move. This is gonna be interesting to see

Onto the other stuff, this leg is pretty good, kinda like some of the tasks that you give option to choose whichever you think it would play good hand, adding layer of the strategy. (Obvious location but rather obscure crowd, or.obscure location but obvious clue giver) Honestly expected more from the RB, the tightrope could have been the disruption but only Alana struggled. The truck however made up for it. The pit stops reactions are finally back, and we get to see pretty intense three way out stop race. 
NELs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:26:11 AM
Wow, another great episode of the Race. I loved the new Yield rules, where you get a 10 or 20 minute hourglass, and can use it whenever a Yield comes up. 

The mini-task after the overnight rest was so great, and I loved how teams had to transport the emerald or gold back to Bogotá.

The circus task was a quick task that no one struggled in except Alana. Many team members seemed to get it done quickly, which is fine but would have benefited with something extra.

The decoration task with teams struggling on attention to detail was fantastic as well. Many teams not reading the clue, a TAR staple, and with many teams still in it was very hectic.

Overall, every team is delivering so far.   :2hearts: :cheer:

I also liked the old-school TAR music when the last three teams were fighting to stay in the Race, also I loved the taxi drama in this episode as well.

Sad to see Kellie and Lavonne go, they were strong competitors and just had bad taxi luck.

Rating: 4/5
Theo

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:59:07 AM
I also like this leg, wow I think it's been a while since I enjoy the first two legs in recent seasons.

(or is it because I miss TAR so much that I will devour everything they put)
Marionete

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:50:29 AM
I think y'all have rose colored glasses on. Which is understandable, given the show's long hiatus.

The episode was good if not great. Editing was much better than 1st episode and again seemed like we got to see (most) teams an even amount of time.
The leg? Cmon, it wasn't good at all. Sure, there being no detour allowed for better editing, but had there been a detour, this would be a top tier leg stuffed with a variety of tasks. In reality it was extremely linear and only Michelle/Victoria managed to make up significant time.

Bad design, great execution.
Big shame as I loved Colombia's first visit in S28. With them only going there for a single leg this time, my expectations were higher than they should've been.

Next episode looks like it will be the best one yet though, in all aspects.
ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #58 on: Today at 05:56:53 AM
Yeah this leg was pretty shiethouse, I'm glad someone else can call it as it is. The tasks were pathetic and a waste of Bogota.

That said though, the episode was better than I expected given the previews for this week. I think that's probably most attributed to how strong this cast is.

I'm really not sure why Phil made it seem the teams wouldn't know about the horns when it was in the clue card and also played by the judge during the check. How none of the teams caught onto that I don't really understand.
Bookworm

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #59 on: Today at 07:24:22 AM
The Circus task was just bad. It was super linear and not terribly relevant to Colombia (someone please correct me if I'm wrong). I at first thought Phil was going to segue into a FARC connection with the circus as rehabilitation when he mentioned "peace and nonviolence" in the demo, but there was no such follow-up.

I liked the gold/emerald task, it added a little bit of culture without much effort, plus it was a cute start to the Leg. I even liked the Yield Gamble, though I think 30 minutes is too far apart to place teams on Leg 2. The first 20 minutes of this Leg, with the Yield hourglasses, felt like they were setting up for the season rather than an independent Leg in of itself. For that reason, I think this Leg should've been a NEL. 80% of teams' placements were more or less determined by their taxi ride to Nemocón the night before most of the racing. That's just bad design.

I enjoyed the Volqueta task and the intro to the Leg, but it was severely weakened by such a linear and anticlimactic Roadblock. Colombia has more to offer than that.
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #60 on: Today at 07:40:05 AM
Maybe they could have recycled some of the tasks performed in the three TARLA visits to the city.
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:35:53 AM
The Good:

First of all, thank you to the editors form bringing back the nostalgic TAR editing! Team reactions at the Pit Stop.

Yield is back! Hooray, but that extra bit of gamble in choosing either 10 or 20 is a strategic move that each team has to make.
How far will you go to get an advantage to slow down or potentially screw another team? It also risked them from getting on the 1st batch or the 2nd batch. Not only did they bring back the Yield, they spiced it up.
Kudos to the entire TAR Production Team for constantly innovating and surprising us fans

The Bad:

No Detour!!!
Lack of culturally-relevant tasks. Colombian culture is a colorful one. They could have dived deeper.
The truck decorating task is quite bland but it did give enough drama and suspense.
This is the 1st time they're coming to Bogota, the 2nd time, they're visiting Colombia, I expected more.


The Verdict:

Lackluster tasks and poor leg design in a great city, Bogota had so much potential as Colombian culture has so much to offer.
Cast, Editing and errors on part of the teams saved the episode.

Bummed that Kellie & LaVonne were eliminated. I predicted them Top 5. Screwed over by taxi issues.
It was shocking, didn't expect them to be eliminated at 10th.

Second episode in, I already have my Race favorites: Michelle & Victoria, Hung & Chee, Gary & DeAngelo and Kellie & LaVonne

On another note, Bogota is stunning!!! A high-altitude capital. The Pit Stop should have been at Santamaría Bullring
A former middle school classmate of mine went to Bogota & Medellin last year and called it one of the best cities he has visited in South America. The pictures he posted don't do justice, he said that you need to go there to just take it in.
Much has changed from what Hollywood movies have projected and depicted Colombia.
I'm glad the Race has showed Colombia on a different light with S.28 and S.32
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:43:35 AM
Inside a Circus Tent and in a Truck Park was really all we got to see of Bogata? Could have been anywhere.

Missed opportunity for sure to show us the city, the culture.

BUT we did get to see the teams strategizing a bit which was good.

Darn.

TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:48:17 AM
Per research, here's an interesting read about circus in Colombia, which Phil did not thoroughly explain.
Quoted the entire article + provided link below

https://colombiareports.com/the-circus-alive-and-well-in-colombia/

Quote
A study by the Ministry of Culture has revealed the rich variety of Colombias booming circus industry, reported newspaper El Tiemp Wednedsay.

The ministrys study found not only that there are between 400 and 500 circuses in Colombia, but that many of them are becoming spaces for vulnerable young people to find employment and training opportunities. (Click here to view a chart of Colombias circuses).

Each type of circus has a different situation. Many of them are nomadic groups consisting of small families that charge between 2,700 and 11,000 pesos for admission, with some even exchanging tickets for food, said researcher and circus performer John David Villa. These circuses are mainly located on the Atlantic coast and in the Antioquia department, generally moving about every two weeks and putting on about 237 shows a year. These groups generally use ticket income to rent their tents and to purchase the ingredients for the famous caramel apples sold during their shows.

Circuses using animal performers are decreasing, according to anthropologist Javier Pinzon, who traveled the country gathering information on groups like the Dominguez family circus, which was founded in 1910. There are still two [circuses] that still have lions, but in most there are dogs, canaries, and a reggaeton-dancing donkey, he said.

Most circus performers are young, usually between 18 and 35, but they support elderly family members whose old age ends next to the tent, said Villa, often due to a lack of health insurance and the occupational hazards of life on the road.

Its a stark contrast from the contemporary circus style of the famous Cirque du Soleil, which has left the traveling tent behind and consists of artists with academic and technical training.

Another growing phenomenon in Colombia is the social circus, groups that have an infrastructure and faculty dedicated to providing training opportunities to disadvantaged youths. One example is the Circus for All Foundation in Cali, which according to Ministry of Culture adviser Manuel Jose Alvarez has trained 86 boys, many of whom now work in circuses abroad,.

The Ministry of Culture hopes that Colombian circuses will join the wave of successful circuses throughout Latin America. In 2012 it will give the Circus for All Foundation enough support to train another 70 students, and it will also provide funds to the Ibero-American Circus, which will perform this year during the Festival Iberoamericano in Bogota.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:56:42 AM
Ahh, I wish Phil mentioned something about the circus culture. Outsiders don't really see the correlation.
Nyoman_SB1

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #65 on: Today at 09:20:58 AM
I thought many teams would struggle/fall at the roadblock and shift the placement :zz: It was the worst part of this episode, i also surprised we didn't have detour 2 legs in a row. But i'm glad with the editing, especially when Phil announce all teams placement at the pit stop  :tup:  So sad that Kellie & LaVonne were eliminated, i like them and always sad to see a team eliminated because of bad taxi  :(
Marionete

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #66 on: Today at 09:41:35 AM
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.

You could also say they used up their taxi luck in leg 1. Kellie & LaVonne were the only team to overtake someone (DeAngelo & Gary) on the way to the pitstop. Granted, it was more so DAG's bad taxi than KLV's good luck, but in a way they got their "karma" back, for lack of a better word.

I'm most mad that this wasn't a NEL. We will 100% have at least 1 leg this season that is super complicated & taxing for the teams, provides drama and placement changes, only for it all to end in a non-elimination. I hate when this happens and I don't understand.... why don't production favour easier legs for NELs?
