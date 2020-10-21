« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM  (Read 2089 times)

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:26:37 AM »
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 09:41:35 AM
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.

What was not shown was that their taxi driver got lost on the way to the pit stop, causing them about 30 minutes of time.

https://www.goldderby.com/article/2020/the-amazing-race-32-kellie-lavonne-exit-interview/
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:31:54 AM »
Uhhhhhhh

So apparently this leg was yet another KOR?? Just unaired??? Why??????

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jgekq6
^ Read this thread
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:05:05 AM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on Today at 02:26:37 AM
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 09:41:35 AM
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.

What was not shown was that their taxi driver got lost on the way to the pit stop, causing them about 30 minutes of time.

https://www.goldderby.com/article/2020/the-amazing-race-32-kellie-lavonne-exit-interview/
The "no charger" curse :-[
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:36:04 AM »
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 03:31:54 AM
Uhhhhhhh

So apparently this leg was yet another KOR?? Just unaired??? Why??????

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jgekq6
^ Read this thread

Don't think a clue means anything. Wouldn't have been TWO KOR's back to back when they haven't yet seen a hotel.

I don't think is a correct interpretation...
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:05:07 PM »
I know, it sounds super weird. It'd be unprecedented, just like the Leg 1 KOR elimination. But how else do you explain that clue?

In addition, Phil was reaching behind as if to grab a clue from his back pocket when Hung & Chee were arriving to the Pit Stop.

Some are saying the clues in his back pocket were visible at some points in the episode, so I'll have to rewatch and check for myself. Either way, have we ever had Phil give out clues at Pit Stop and have it not be a KOR leg? Not that I remember.


EDIT: we also see Kaylynn & Haley running off as Jerry & Frank approach the mat. Why do this and not let both teams stay on the mat for a minute, congratulating them on such a tight survival? Especially in recent memory there have been more instances of multiple teams on the mat.

Even if this was a regular Pit Stop, I just find the situation super weird. Why hand out clues?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:00 PM by Marionete »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:45:57 PM »
I think we will get to find out next week!  :idgit
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:04:58 PM »
For what it's worth, the photos of the Pit Stop are tagged as Episode 2.

We might not get that and just have teams directly in the Amazon lol
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:29:37 PM »
I dont think it will start in the Amazon as commercial has scene in airport that looks like Will and James and Riley and Maddison making an alliance.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:11:23 PM »
 :ghug:
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 05:05:07 PM
I know, it sounds super weird. It'd be unprecedented, just like the Leg 1 KOR elimination. But how else do you explain that clue?

In addition, Phil was reaching behind as if to grab a clue from his back pocket when Hung & Chee were arriving to the Pit Stop.

Some are saying the clues in his back pocket were visible at some points in the episode, so I'll have to rewatch and check for myself. Either way, have we ever had Phil give out clues at Pit Stop and have it not be a KOR leg? Not that I remember.


EDIT: we also see Kaylynn & Haley running off as Jerry & Frank approach the mat. Why do this and not let both teams stay on the mat for a minute, congratulating them on such a tight survival? Especially in recent memory there have been more instances of multiple teams on the mat.

Even if this was a regular Pit Stop, I just find the situation super weird. Why hand out clues?

They might try to save some budget by not allowing teams to stay at hotel  :funny:
