TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM

redskevin88

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #75 on: October 23, 2020, 02:26:37 AM
Quote from: Marionete on October 22, 2020, 09:41:35 AM
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.

What was not shown was that their taxi driver got lost on the way to the pit stop, causing them about 30 minutes of time.

https://www.goldderby.com/article/2020/the-amazing-race-32-kellie-lavonne-exit-interview/
Marionete

  Posts: 3128
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #76 on: October 23, 2020, 03:31:54 AM
Uhhhhhhh

So apparently this leg was yet another KOR?? Just unaired??? Why??????

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jgekq6
^ Read this thread
RachelLeVega

  Posts: 3141
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #77 on: October 23, 2020, 11:05:05 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on October 23, 2020, 02:26:37 AM
Quote from: Marionete on October 22, 2020, 09:41:35 AM
I don't think ths can be blamed on taxi. Kellie & LaVonne completed the Volqueta task when they did only because Kaylynn & Haley were seen getting help from Leo & Alana and fixing their horn. Even if Kellie & LaVonne arrived to the task 10-20 minutes earlier due to a better taxi, it's likely they just stay at the task for longer until the same thing happens - Kaylynn & Haley are overheard getting help.

What was not shown was that their taxi driver got lost on the way to the pit stop, causing them about 30 minutes of time.

https://www.goldderby.com/article/2020/the-amazing-race-32-kellie-lavonne-exit-interview/
The "no charger" curse :-[
georgiapeach

  Posts: 51615
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #78 on: October 23, 2020, 11:36:04 AM
Quote from: Marionete on October 23, 2020, 03:31:54 AM
Uhhhhhhh

So apparently this leg was yet another KOR?? Just unaired??? Why??????

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/jgekq6
^ Read this thread

Don't think a clue means anything. Wouldn't have been TWO KOR's back to back when they haven't yet seen a hotel.

I don't think is a correct interpretation...
Marionete

  Posts: 3128
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #79 on: October 23, 2020, 05:05:07 PM
I know, it sounds super weird. It'd be unprecedented, just like the Leg 1 KOR elimination. But how else do you explain that clue?

In addition, Phil was reaching behind as if to grab a clue from his back pocket when Hung & Chee were arriving to the Pit Stop.

Some are saying the clues in his back pocket were visible at some points in the episode, so I'll have to rewatch and check for myself. Either way, have we ever had Phil give out clues at Pit Stop and have it not be a KOR leg? Not that I remember.


EDIT: we also see Kaylynn & Haley running off as Jerry & Frank approach the mat. Why do this and not let both teams stay on the mat for a minute, congratulating them on such a tight survival? Especially in recent memory there have been more instances of multiple teams on the mat.

Even if this was a regular Pit Stop, I just find the situation super weird. Why hand out clues?
georgiapeach

  Posts: 51615
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #80 on: October 23, 2020, 08:45:57 PM
I think we will get to find out next week!  :idgit
gamerfan09

  Posts: 5898
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #81 on: October 23, 2020, 09:04:58 PM
For what it's worth, the photos of the Pit Stop are tagged as Episode 2.

We might not get that and just have teams directly in the Amazon lol
ianthebalance

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #82 on: October 23, 2020, 09:29:37 PM
I dont think it will start in the Amazon as commercial has scene in airport that looks like Will and James and Riley and Maddison making an alliance.
Theo

  • Rey goddess <3
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #83 on: October 23, 2020, 10:11:23 PM
 :ghug:
Quote from: Marionete on October 23, 2020, 05:05:07 PM
I know, it sounds super weird. It'd be unprecedented, just like the Leg 1 KOR elimination. But how else do you explain that clue?

In addition, Phil was reaching behind as if to grab a clue from his back pocket when Hung & Chee were arriving to the Pit Stop.

Some are saying the clues in his back pocket were visible at some points in the episode, so I'll have to rewatch and check for myself. Either way, have we ever had Phil give out clues at Pit Stop and have it not be a KOR leg? Not that I remember.


EDIT: we also see Kaylynn & Haley running off as Jerry & Frank approach the mat. Why do this and not let both teams stay on the mat for a minute, congratulating them on such a tight survival? Especially in recent memory there have been more instances of multiple teams on the mat.

Even if this was a regular Pit Stop, I just find the situation super weird. Why hand out clues?

They might try to save some budget by not allowing teams to stay at hotel  :funny:
BourkieBoy

  Posts: 5505
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 AM
Just got around to watching the episode! I do apologise for the late delay in my comments!

I have much of the same opinion as nearly everyone else here. I found the leg EXTREMELY linear and I thought the tasks werent exactly culturally relevant to the local culture of Colombia, which is what the show is all about...

Great to see to return of the Yield, I never really understood why they removed it in the first place!  :lol: :funny:

Feel bad for Kellie & LaVonne! They were pretty dominant in Leg 1 and I felt it was quite unlucky for them to loose in a four-way tie for last. :(

Love all of the teams so far! I dont think I have liked a cast more than 32s. Heres hoping next week episode is more screwed more towards last weeks episode, then this weeks! Heres hoping the ratings pick up a little as well!  :conf: :cheer:
Jobby

  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:25:33 PM
The race has started and had it not been for peach's facebook post.... I WOULDN'T HAVE KNOWN.

TIME TO WATCH.......................................................... :lol:
