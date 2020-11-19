Leg 8 & 9



The Amazing Race - South Downhill



Eswar & Aparna discuss their disappointing performance in India, creating denture molds, owning Indian outfits, and their foot race to the Pit Stop.c



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l4G1e02Fbmw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l4G1e02Fbmw</a>



The Amazing Race - No Holds Barred



DeAngelo & Gary joke with Phil about Gary's ill-fitting pants, and explain how the Mine Five alliance will be gone in the next leg.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x1Zv-_PtVtc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x1Zv-_PtVtc</a>



The Amazing Race - They're Just Putzy



Hung & Chee struggle to find the dental clinic at the Detour, and then have to wait for Eswar & Aparna to finish.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/__Hc29uV0JQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/__Hc29uV0JQ</a>



The Amazing Race - So Surreal



James gets emotional about running the Race as a super fan, he and Will explain why they work as a couple, and James believes his family will be jealous watching him on the Race.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lzhq9BZnLM4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lzhq9BZnLM4</a>



The Amazing Race - Controlled Chaos



DeAngelo & Gary comment on the crazy traffic, and are comfortable with their lead on the other teams.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/np0A07k_uUc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/np0A07k_uUc</a>



The Amazing Race - Dentures Made By... Me



Eswar & Aparna reveal how many times they've been to India. Hung swears she'll never again wait around for another team, and says the people of India got what they paid for at the dental clinic.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p36wKuELQzk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p36wKuELQzk</a>



That's all folks. Enjoy!