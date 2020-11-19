Leg 8 & 9
The Amazing Race - Honks and Smog
Riley & Maddison comment on traffic, question their alliance with DeAngelo, describe how their goals are different from his and Gary's, and want to just concentrate on being in India.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p0Z9TgF42m8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p0Z9TgF42m8</a>
The Amazing Race - Kidnapping Tuk Tuks
Hung & Chee discuss how DeAngelo doesn't contribute to the alliance, explain this season's language curse, and describe grabbing auto rickshaws off the street, and Chee admits not knowing much about binary code, despite being a former computer science major.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cvqI0WfGelk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cvqI0WfGelk</a>
The Amazing Race - Impressed and Annoyed
Eswar & Aparna discuss not speaking the language in Hyderabad, compare the different states in India to the different countries of Europe, and marvel at how good Hung & Chee are at challenges.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2pNkWhZhFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2pNkWhZhFE</a>
The Amazing Race - Where's Our Guy?
Riley & Maddison mistakenly return to their tuk tuk when they could've just run to the Detour.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2JEw-QTXPyo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2JEw-QTXPyo</a>
The Amazing Race - Looking for Beauty
Will & James admire the scenery while traveling to the Detour, and then work to match up bangles.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw4Lvg8y-I4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw4Lvg8y-I4</a>
The Amazing Race - Shysters
Kaylynn & Haley discuss their feelings about the Mine Five alliance.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P2OqK9Jchy4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P2OqK9Jchy4</a>