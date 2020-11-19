Leg 8 & 9



The Amazing Race - We Beat Engineers!



Will & James talk about James getting rid of his car after it failed a smog check, the challenge of flagging down auto rickshaws, and why Yielding Kaylynn & Haley is the safest move, and they celebrate doing the binary Detour so quickly.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-a2RjGeNdV0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-a2RjGeNdV0</a>



The Amazing Race - Paraguay Redux



Kaylynn & Haley are concerned that other teams will help each other with the binary Detour, and they comment on the scenery of India - before going an hour out of the way in their taxi.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMUGfsifG0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMUGfsifG0M</a>



The Amazing Race - Binary Blast



Teams must blast away binary code in a video game in order to receive their next clue.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/agY0ZLdNHiE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/agY0ZLdNHiE</a>



The Amazing Race - A Big Gamer



DeAngelo & Gary discuss the plan to U-Turn Kaylynn & Haley, comment on the crazy traffic, and compare the binary Detour to Sudoku.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JcuuHo0ix8U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JcuuHo0ix8U</a>



The Amazing Race - Good To Be Back



Eswar & Aparna want to win in India, although they admit they wouldn't be able to drive, and Eswar explains what honking means there.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F339masDghI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F339masDghI</a>



The Amazing Race - Smog Test



Contestants race to perform emissions tests on rickshaws.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7G5qSiWbuo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7G5qSiWbuo</a>