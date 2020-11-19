« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos  (Read 1621 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #25 on: November 19, 2020, 11:35:53 AM »
Leg 6 & 7

The Amazing Race - Word Is Bond

DeAngelo & Gary discuss the importance of keeping their word, and believe the other teams in the alliance would turn against a team that didn't help.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NJhXkWw1VEw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NJhXkWw1VEw</a>

The Amazing Race - We Hear You

Phil asks Hung & Chee where they draw the line when it comes to helping their alliance.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPJZ-rbOQS4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPJZ-rbOQS4</a>

The Amazing Race - Miles Away

Eswar & Aparna find themselves on a wild goose chase looking for the Teledisco.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ioOESrFqAPc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ioOESrFqAPc</a>

The Amazing Race - Chicken Chic

Will explains his issues with driving the Trabant, and he and James are happy with their performance of the chicken song.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e2zO0FCPBvo&amp;t=7s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e2zO0FCPBvo&amp;t=7s</a>

The Amazing Race - You're Fat!

DeAngelo & Gary laugh about their tiny Trabant, Alana pushing her car, Gary being too heavy to do the Roadblock, and doing beer yoga.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nxnr4HJ-u6U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nxnr4HJ-u6U</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #26 on: November 19, 2020, 12:26:24 PM »
Leg 6 & 7

The Amazing Race - The Blonde Bandits Strike Again

Teams choose trailers to sleep in at the overnight hold.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EDkLkydKOl0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EDkLkydKOl0</a>

The Amazing Race - A Backwards Three

Eswar & Aparna discuss the curse of getting eliminated in countries where you speak the language, explain why they'd have no advantage in India, and describe trying to read things in Kazakhstan.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1xV77eHNy_U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1xV77eHNy_U</a>

The Amazing Race - Prison Hair

Kaylynn & Haley discuss the downside of holding the fanny pack, laugh about the idea of Hung & Chee Yielding them, explain why they'd never shave their heads, and complain about their fake beards.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D5534K_eyDI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D5534K_eyDI</a>

The Amazing Race - All Curses Are Real

Leo compares the landscape to where he taught English in Russia, and he and Alana explain the curse of being eliminated if you speak the local language.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NmTTXLwEXos" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NmTTXLwEXos</a>

The Amazing Race - Meat Panties

James is nervous about his weak stomach, thinking there will be a Roadblock at the meat market.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Olugtiww4Bg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Olugtiww4Bg</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #27 on: November 19, 2020, 01:10:19 PM »
The Amazing Race - City Dwellers

Hung & Chee don't believe they're tough enough to live the nomadic lifestyle, but Phil mentions how well they've toughed it out on the Race.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cjgQlzcEOV4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cjgQlzcEOV4</a>

The Amazing Race - Next Level Cold

Eswar & Aparna compliment Kaylynn & Haley for their strong leg, and say they want to go to India where it's warmer.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XB7QnPX4Dw0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XB7QnPX4Dw0</a>

The Amazing Race - A Pleasant Surprise

Riley & Maddison explain why they like Kazakhstan so much.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_1CaTM9BR4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_1CaTM9BR4</a>

he Amazing Race - They're All Taxis

DeAngelo & Gary discuss the irony of Kaylynn & Haley Yielding Leo & Alana, and DeAngelo is picky about which taxi they get to the Pit Stop.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPGISdar9ng" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPGISdar9ng</a>

The Amazing Race - Tougher and Grittier

Hung & Chee explain why they don't plan on using their Yield, and Hung contrasts her own lifestyle with that of the nomads.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nfdS0SINInc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nfdS0SINInc</a>

The Amazing Race - How Ironic!

DeAngelo & Gary talk about griping at each other during the Detour, how Gary mocks DeAngelo's height, and how it's ironic that the team Kaylynn & Haley saved in Manaus then became their Yield target.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jjofjDwH19I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jjofjDwH19I</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #28 on: November 19, 2020, 01:20:06 PM »
The Amazing Race - A Cup of Testosterone

Phil laughs about Kaylynn & Haley's beards, and the girls talk about having a clean slate with Leo & Alana this leg.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_2iimmlX6MI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_2iimmlX6MI</a>

The Amazing Race - It's the Shorts!

Riley & Maddison mock Leo for wearing tights, and have a theory on why he and Alana are suddenly racing poorly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SyrgIiJovPM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SyrgIiJovPM</a>

The Amazing Race - Good For Them

Will & James explain why they didn't use their Yield, and comment on how much luck Kaylynn & Haley have.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XQJDm9PZn04" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XQJDm9PZn04</a>

The Amazing Race - Familiar Landscape

Leo & Alana don't have hard feelings about the Yield, they think they ran a good leg aside from the Detour, and Phil reminds them about when the Race traveled to Novosibirsk.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ob88jR48evA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ob88jR48evA</a>

The Amazing Race - Bearded Lady

Teams must correctly answer some questions about a live action sequence.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/va8RekrI-RE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/va8RekrI-RE</a>

The Amazing Race - Team Building

The team must build a yurt, like a nomad!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfOQFJl_9LU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfOQFJl_9LU</a>

That's all folks. Enjoy!
« Last Edit: November 19, 2020, 01:27:27 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:56:07 AM »
Leg 8 & 9

The Amazing Race - We Beat Engineers!

Will & James talk about James getting rid of his car after it failed a smog check, the challenge of flagging down auto rickshaws, and why Yielding Kaylynn & Haley is the safest move, and they celebrate doing the binary Detour so quickly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-a2RjGeNdV0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-a2RjGeNdV0</a>

The Amazing Race - Paraguay Redux

Kaylynn & Haley are concerned that other teams will help each other with the binary Detour, and they comment on the scenery of India - before going an hour out of the way in their taxi.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMUGfsifG0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMUGfsifG0M</a>

The Amazing Race - Binary Blast

Teams must blast away binary code in a video game in order to receive their next clue.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/agY0ZLdNHiE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/agY0ZLdNHiE</a>

The Amazing Race - A Big Gamer

DeAngelo & Gary discuss the plan to U-Turn Kaylynn & Haley, comment on the crazy traffic, and compare the binary Detour to Sudoku.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JcuuHo0ix8U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JcuuHo0ix8U</a>

The Amazing Race - Good To Be Back

Eswar & Aparna want to win in India, although they admit they wouldn't be able to drive, and Eswar explains what honking means there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F339masDghI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F339masDghI</a>

The Amazing Race - Smog Test

Contestants race to perform emissions tests on rickshaws.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7G5qSiWbuo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7G5qSiWbuo</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:12:23 AM »
Leg 8 & 9

The Amazing Race - Honks and Smog

Riley & Maddison comment on traffic, question their alliance with DeAngelo, describe how their goals are different from his and Gary's, and want to just concentrate on being in India.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p0Z9TgF42m8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p0Z9TgF42m8</a>

The Amazing Race - Kidnapping Tuk Tuks

Hung & Chee discuss how DeAngelo doesn't contribute to the alliance, explain this season's language curse, and describe grabbing auto rickshaws off the street, and Chee admits not knowing much about binary code, despite being a former computer science major.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cvqI0WfGelk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cvqI0WfGelk</a>

The Amazing Race - Impressed and Annoyed

Eswar & Aparna discuss not speaking the language in Hyderabad, compare the different states in India to the different countries of Europe, and marvel at how good Hung & Chee are at challenges.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2pNkWhZhFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2pNkWhZhFE</a>

The Amazing Race - Where's Our Guy?

Riley & Maddison mistakenly return to their tuk tuk when they could've just run to the Detour.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2JEw-QTXPyo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2JEw-QTXPyo</a>

The Amazing Race - Looking for Beauty

Will & James admire the scenery while traveling to the Detour, and then work to match up bangles.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw4Lvg8y-I4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw4Lvg8y-I4</a>

The Amazing Race - Shysters

Kaylynn & Haley discuss their feelings about the Mine Five alliance.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P2OqK9Jchy4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P2OqK9Jchy4</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:54:09 AM »
Leg 8 & 9

The Amazing Race - Death of an Alliance

Does this spell the end of the Mine Five?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m4-9ZxBPDGE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m4-9ZxBPDGE</a>

The Amazing Race - A Little Salty

Kaylynn & Haley wait out their Yield.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XSO8Fg-sSj4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XSO8Fg-sSj4</a>

The Amazing Race - The Solo Sisters

Kaylynn & Haley discuss the fact that the other teams were working together, say they're determined to stop wasting money, and figure people were surprised to learn that they can be ruthless.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7SFnmkbF-c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7SFnmkbF-c</a>

The Amazing Race - Make the Mold

Contestants must craft a dental mold for live patients before moving forward in the race.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCztEZaCIPA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCztEZaCIPA</a>

The Amazing Race - I've Cooked!

DeAngelo & Gary joke about the bride losing her bangles, and DeAngelo ribs Gary about eating in his video game chair.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pM2dirx0d8o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pM2dirx0d8o</a>

The Amazing Race - Hedging Those Bets

Riley & Maddison talk about helping out Hung & Chee, explain why they've allied with strong teams, and figure they may make enemies in the future.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SuoTq_ALykM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SuoTq_ALykM</a>

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24323
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32 CBS Insider Videos
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:17:17 AM »
Leg 8 & 9

The Amazing Race - South Downhill

Eswar & Aparna discuss their disappointing performance in India, creating denture molds, owning Indian outfits, and their foot race to the Pit Stop.c

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l4G1e02Fbmw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l4G1e02Fbmw</a>

The Amazing Race - No Holds Barred

DeAngelo & Gary joke with Phil about Gary's ill-fitting pants, and explain how the Mine Five alliance will be gone in the next leg.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x1Zv-_PtVtc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x1Zv-_PtVtc</a>

The Amazing Race - They're Just Putzy

Hung & Chee struggle to find the dental clinic at the Detour, and then have to wait for Eswar & Aparna to finish.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/__Hc29uV0JQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/__Hc29uV0JQ</a>

The Amazing Race - So Surreal

James gets emotional about running the Race as a super fan, he and Will explain why they work as a couple, and James believes his family will be jealous watching him on the Race.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lzhq9BZnLM4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lzhq9BZnLM4</a>

The Amazing Race - Controlled Chaos

DeAngelo & Gary comment on the crazy traffic, and are comfortable with their lead on the other teams.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/np0A07k_uUc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/np0A07k_uUc</a>

The Amazing Race - Dentures Made By... Me

Eswar & Aparna reveal how many times they've been to India.  Hung swears she'll never again wait around for another team, and says the people of India got what they paid for at the dental clinic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p36wKuELQzk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p36wKuELQzk</a>

That's all folks. Enjoy!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 