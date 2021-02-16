« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 8652 times)

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #75 on: February 16, 2021, 11:11:36 PM »
I am def feeling better about our not so great spoilers lol.

This Season is Impossible to sort out! :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #76 on: February 16, 2021, 11:31:09 PM »
TARAu accomplished something TAR32 did not.

TARAu is actually getting FB posts with more angry reactions than positive reactions. For all the hate TAR32 got, there were still people who inexplicably gave it a thumbs up on the Facebook posts  more than those who were upset. :funny:

Anyway, it looks like Australia is not liking the TARAu5 experiment. Unless they force another Australia-only Race before the world opens up, I would be shocked if the try this nonsense again  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #77 on: February 16, 2021, 11:39:25 PM »
And yet this season is better than TAR32 in spite of the mess :)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #78 on: February 16, 2021, 11:44:33 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 16, 2021, 11:39:25 PM
And yet this season is better than TAR32 in spite of the mess :)
Absolutely. I actually like these teams. And they actually compete. Can't say the same about TAR32  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #79 on: February 17, 2021, 08:03:45 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on February 16, 2021, 11:44:33 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 16, 2021, 11:39:25 PM
And yet this season is better than TAR32 in spite of the mess :)
Absolutely. I actually like these teams. And they actually compete. Can't say the same about TAR32  :funny:

Yes! Its a mess but the teams casted are a whole lot better than half of teams casted on S.32
The only annoying team to watch is Holly & Dolor. But they wont come close to the Final 5 of S.32

Gamers right theres more than 1 intruders. Lets see if a M/F Intruder Team enters. Feel bad for these teams as they wouldnt get as much experience as compared to those that started in Leg 1
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #80 on: February 17, 2021, 10:21:21 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 10, 2021, 05:36:47 PM
Having just binged the first six episodes, I have a quite a lot to say about this. Plus, with an impending homework assignment, this will be a nice procrastination exercise  }:>

(Also, for some perspective, I'm from the US)

I'll start with this. I like this season. I mean, I really like this season. I'm probably the only one here who thinks this way, so I'll be the go-to cheerleader and explain why. I will do a pros and cons list, since this race isn't perfect, but I feel strongly that the pros outweigh the cons.

Let's start with the pros. First of all, I am very grateful that this season even happened in the first place. Pandemic FilmingTM is one hell of a burden, and the fact that production was able to put together a coherent race and preceded to air that race on television is, given our global circumstances, a remarkable feat. I do think production deserves a standing ovation, no matter how cheesy the final product turns out.

I also appreciate that production realizes this, and has decided to invent some new game twists. I do appreciate the idea of the Sabotage and Salvage Passes, and think these are unique and clever ideas, despite how these are implemented in-game (more on that later). Similarly, I think the T-Junction will be a unique addition. I think the fact that production went out on a limb to experiment with these twists is also commendable.

As an American, another thing I like about this is the route itself. In particular, I love how they are visiting parts of Australia that are (to me) quite new and unknown. If you had asked me to design a race that stayed in Australia, it would be quite boring - Sydney to Melbourne to Adelaide to Perth to Brisbane to Sydney, and maybe sprinkle in a leg in the outback, a leg in the Great Barrier Reef, and a leg in Tasmania. The end. But this race has shown me places that I would have never known about otherwise.  Some of these places seem like off-the-beaten-path type of locations, and it's great to see them (this probably has a lot to do with the pandemic, and production aiming to avoid populated areas in general). More specifically, as someone who has lived in the desert their whole life (Arizona), I particularly enjoyed the beach and rainforest episodes! Now, if you are Australian and find this route to be boring, that is something I completely understand and can relate to. But since I'm not Australian, I probably like this route a lot more than Ten's intended audience, which is fair.

Probably my most controversial opinion yet: I quite enjoy the cast. I find each team to be really likeable and personable, despite some teams having less screen time (more on that later).

My final pro is something smaller. I really like how each episode starts with an Acknowledgment of Country. To my social justice warrior self, this feels really cute and thoughtful, and it's something small that goes a long way.

Now, let's talk about the cons. They aren't numerous, but they exist nonetheless. For one, the editing could be better. I understand that with 14 teams, it can be hard to give each team their fair share. At the same time, teams like Dwes and Katherine, Malaan and Tina and Chris and Aleisha feel completely neglected. This definitely feels like TAR32 editing, where the final 3 could easily have been guessed retrospectively given how much screen time they got. I suppose Dwes and Katherine are just the next Eswar and Aparna  >:(

I mentioned earlier that I liked the concept of the salvage and sabotage. In practice, however, the idea is deflated. I like how Jordan put it at the end of episode 5 - "their logic seems like a cop-out". I still don't understand the logic of giving the team that got last the sabotage. The sabotage is neutered to become an honorary speed bump. Furthermore, shouldn't the salvage pass be used to significantly advantage the team to which it is given? If you think so, then that logic got thrown out the window with the elimination of Jobelle and Rani. Again, I think these new twists are quite clever on their own, but production might need to rethink how they are implemented in-game.

TLDR I like this season for numerous reasons, and think it deserves more love  :luvya:

For the record. I made this post before the arrival of the stowaways. Yikes.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:50:19 AM »
Sucks to see the intruders. While this happens, Sefa & Jessica are gone.

I'm loving to see Dolor. He is actually funny and the show would lose lots of fun without him.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:24:24 PM »
Now that they've introduced another stowaway team, I find myself wondering if we will see stowaway teams every 2 or 3 legs all the way to the final 3 or 4.
 :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:11:37 PM »
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 01:24:24 PM
Now that they've introduced another stowaway team, I find myself wondering if we will see stowaway teams every 2 or 3 legs all the way to the final 3 or 4.
 :groan:

I think it will be just one more M/F stowaway if so.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 PM »
Also just realized one thing - it's been five whole legs since it happened. What on earth was that Brains or Brawn decision at the abseiling Roadblock supposed to be?  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 07:11:37 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 01:24:24 PM
Now that they've introduced another stowaway team, I find myself wondering if we will see stowaway teams every 2 or 3 legs all the way to the final 3 or 4.
 :groan:

I think it will be just one more M/F stowaway if so.

Not sure where to ask this, but where did we get the assumption that there will be a third stowaway? And how do we know it'll be a M/F team?
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:24:18 AM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 10:15:56 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 07:11:37 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 01:24:24 PM
Now that they've introduced another stowaway team, I find myself wondering if we will see stowaway teams every 2 or 3 legs all the way to the final 3 or 4.
 :groan:

I think it will be just one more M/F stowaway if so.

Not sure where to ask this, but where did we get the assumption that there will be a third stowaway? And how do we know it'll be a M/F team?

Just my own personal dumb speculation. If this really is 24 legs and we assume the stowaways enter on the first leg of the week aired:

Leg 10: Stan & Wayne enter, one team eliminated. 9 teams remain.
Leg 11: NEL
Leg 12: EL. 8 teams remain.
Leg 13: Potential Stowaways enter, one team eliminated. 8 teams remain.
Leg 14/16/18/20/22: NEL
Leg 15/17/19/21: EL. Four teams are eliminated.
Leg 23: One team eliminated. 3 teams remain.
Leg 24: Finale

I really doubt we'd get an extra NEL in there instead of a third stowaway team. And it would make sense to have one of each team composition (M/M, F/F, M/F). Furthermore, I believe we could potentially be saying goodbye to the First Place Pass twist soon. It would seem stupidly unfair for the endgame of this season to have a team skip a leg and have Sabotage/Salvages.

But then again who knows with this season?  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:44:00 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 12:24:18 AM

Just my own personal dumb speculation. If this really is 24 legs and we assume the stowaways enter on the first leg of the week aired:

Leg 10: Stan & Wayne enter, one team eliminated. 9 teams remain.
Leg 11: NEL
Leg 12: EL. 8 teams remain.
Leg 13: Potential Stowaways enter, one team eliminated. 8 teams remain.
Leg 14/16/18/20/22: NEL
Leg 15/17/19/21: EL. Four teams are eliminated.
Leg 23: One team eliminated. 3 teams remain.
Leg 24: Finale

I really doubt we'd get an extra NEL in there instead of a third stowaway team. And it would make sense to have one of each team composition (M/M, F/F, M/F). Furthermore, I believe we could potentially be saying goodbye to the First Place Pass twist soon. It would seem stupidly unfair for the endgame of this season to have a team skip a leg and have Sabotage/Salvages.

But then again who knows with this season?  :funny:

I see. That makes sense from what you're saying.
