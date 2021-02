TARAu accomplished something TAR32 did not.TARAu is actually getting FB posts with more angry reactions than positive reactions. For all the hate TAR32 got, there were still people who inexplicably gave it a thumbs up on the Facebook posts more than those who were upset.Anyway, it looks like Australia is not liking the TARAu5 experiment. Unless they force another Australia-only Race before the world opens up, I would be shocked if the try this nonsense again