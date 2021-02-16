Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 07:11:37 PM Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 01:24:24 PM Now that they've introduced another stowaway team, I find myself wondering if we will see stowaway teams every 2 or 3 legs all the way to the final 3 or 4.





I think it will be just one more M/F stowaway if so.



Not sure where to ask this, but where did we get the assumption that there will be a third stowaway? And how do we know it'll be a M/F team?



Just my own personal dumb speculation. If this really is 24 legs and we assume the stowaways enter on the first leg of the week aired:Leg 10: Stan & Wayne enter, one team eliminated. 9 teams remain.Leg 11: NELLeg 12: EL. 8 teams remain.Leg 13: Potential Stowaways enter, one team eliminated. 8 teams remain.Leg 14/16/18/20/22: NELLeg 15/17/19/21: EL. Four teams are eliminated.Leg 23: One team eliminated. 3 teams remain.Leg 24: FinaleI really doubt we'd get an extra NEL in there instead of a third stowaway team. And it would make sense to have one of each team composition (M/M, F/F, M/F). Furthermore, I believe we could potentially be saying goodbye to the First Place Pass twist soon. It would seem stupidly unfair for the endgame of this season to have a team skip a leg and have Sabotage/Salvages.But then again who knows with this season?