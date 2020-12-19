« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
December 19, 2020, 02:16:06 PM
TARAu5 needs to hurry up and get here so we can cleanse our TAR palates   :jam:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 12, 2021, 04:41:11 PM
I get HaMerotz vibes from TARAu5. Should be interesting lol
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 06:02:18 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.

Even hotter take - only AUS2 is good.

AUS1 severely drags once they hit Europe, and AUS3 has one of the worst TAR casts ever. AUS4 is bland and boring 12 episodes in a row. It wasted a perfectly good route with that bland cast.

I don't really have hopes for this season but as long as the cast pops and we get fun racing, I could care less about the twists or whatever they're doing.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 06:15:37 PM
That's a VERY hot take indeed lol
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 30, 2021, 09:02:30 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 29, 2021, 06:02:18 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.

Even hotter take - only AUS2 is good.

AUS1 severely drags once they hit Europe, and AUS3 has one of the worst TAR casts ever. AUS4 is bland and boring 12 episodes in a row. It wasted a perfectly good route with that bland cast.

I don't really have hopes for this season but as long as the cast pops and we get fun racing, I could care less about the twists or whatever they're doing.

I agree with your opinion of S2 (the best) and S3 (very bland).
I disagree with S1 tho, sure there was some low but the cast was great, and the route at the end pretty interesting (ISRAEL!!)

As for S4, I think I was just so happy to have it back that I'm not 100% objective. Sure it was worst than S1 and S2 but I liked it better thanS4. The cast was ok (there was some bland teams, but some were pretty interesting: The Nuns, Jasmin/Jerome, Joey/Viv and Sid/Ash.)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
February 02, 2021, 08:39:47 PM
It turns out they were on different flights! WHY WHY WHY DID THE SHOW EDIT THIS OUT AND SAY THEY WERE ALL ON INE FLIGHT?!!! Im so angry  :furious:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
February 02, 2021, 11:39:56 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on February 02, 2021, 08:39:47 PM
It turns out they were on different flights! WHY WHY WHY DID THE SHOW EDIT THIS OUT AND SAY THEY WERE ALL ON INE FLIGHT?!!! Im so angry  :furious:
That's what I was wondering. It felt like they were on 2 flights the way there were obviously two groups of teams racing together at the first task.

I think one of my complaints would be both Network Ten TARAus don't do a good job of giving a sense of time re: where teams are at. They essentially check in on teams from time to time. But it doesn't feel fluid? Not sure how to say it.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 04:16:53 AM
I have to be consistent. I don't like the First Class Pass and teams skipping a Leg. So I can't be happy about Dwes & Katherine either.  It's just a weird situation. On both counts.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 01:37:18 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on February 02, 2021, 11:39:56 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on February 02, 2021, 08:39:47 PM
It turns out they were on different flights! WHY WHY WHY DID THE SHOW EDIT THIS OUT AND SAY THEY WERE ALL ON INE FLIGHT?!!! Im so angry  :furious:
That's what I was wondering. It felt like they were on 2 flights the way there were obviously two groups of teams racing together at the first task.

I think one of my complaints would be both Network Ten TARAus don't do a good job of giving a sense of time re: where teams are at. They essentially check in on teams from time to time. But it doesn't feel fluid? Not sure how to say it.

I agree with this. Sometimes the editing seems too choppy, and we don't really follow from team to team as we should. Given they have a 90-minute episode every time, I feel it isn't excusable. As for the First Class Pass skip and the Dwes & Katherine return, I have to say I am extremely disappointed. Especially given the penalty Jude & Shannon received from racing in the second leg, while Dwes & Katherine had nothing!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 09:08:21 PM
The editing has been atrocious, especially in this past episode. We have only followed around 4-5 teams this entire episode, and we only saw the other racers when they were receiving their clue. I think part of the problem is the fact that theres too many teams. I would rather watch a season with a normal number of teams and less episodes than watching a season with 14 teams and more episodes. In the first episode, I was really invested in the Filipino father and daughter team, but in these past 2 episodes, they had less than a minute of screen time. Also, so far, the team with the girl that has one arm has also not been shown much at all except for during the dirt bike racing roadblock (which TARCAN7 did a much better job of showing btw). Without having some focus on all teams in the episode, sometimes a team might jump a couple spots or go down a couple of spots, and we might not know what happened because the episode constantly focuses on the bottom 2 teams and top 2 teams. Also, I think part of the excitement of the episode is knowing how far along teams are through a challenge so that we can find out exactly what they have left. Having a graphic for how many solar panels a particular team has washed while they are on screen or having a graphic for how many bones each team has collected while they appear on screen could have given us a better idea of where teams are. The American and Canadian versions do a much better job of showing a teams progress. I also did not like the first class pass. Throughout this episode I wanted to see the Sikhs do some of the challenges, and I wanted to know if they would have been strong enough to come on top again. The first class pass just secured their place at the top of the next leg without actually doing anything. Also, the lack of travel drama or drama with taxis just makes everything more stale.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 09:55:03 PM
Airtime hasn't been an issue for me for the most part. After week 1 the only team to not have an average amount of airtime in one of the episodes is Sky-Blue and Jake imo
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 10:10:53 PM
:hiya, Racer05.  :welcome: to the R.F.F.!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 10:30:05 PM
I have really been enjoying it too. Im from Canada so Im used to the same country race. I also think the edit has been good. Like the parents were invisible in episode 1 but the main figures on 2&3. So everyone will have a time to shine especially with 24 Episodes or legs.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 05:14:57 AM
Quote from: Racer05 on Yesterday at 09:08:21 PM
Without having some focus on all teams in the episode, sometimes a team might jump a couple spots or go down a couple of spots, and we might not know what happened because the episode constantly focuses on the bottom 2 teams and top 2 teams.
OMG! This exactly. They really only focus on the leaders and the teams in danger of elimination. Everyone else is just either extra fodder who get thrown in if they have a funny moment or are completely invisible for most of the episode until they check-in at the Pit Stop.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 06:00:22 AM
Not a fan of Dwes & Katherine returning (or any other team for that matter). Once you're out, you should be out. The twists are weird. First Class Pass, Sabotage & Salvage Team. What the? Trying to be Survivor. The editing is sloppy. Meh.

S.32 already left a very bad taste for me, it seems that TARAus 5 will do the same.

