Quote from: dryedmangoez on Yesterday at 05:54:15 PM Hot Take I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.



Even hotter take - only AUS2 is good.



AUS1 severely drags once they hit Europe, and AUS3 has one of the worst TAR casts ever. AUS4 is bland and boring 12 episodes in a row. It wasted a perfectly good route with that bland cast.



I don't really have hopes for this season but as long as the cast pops and we get fun racing, I could care less about the twists or whatever they're doing.



I agree with your opinion of S2 (the best) and S3 (very bland).I disagree with S1 tho, sure there was some low but the cast was great, and the route at the end pretty interesting (ISRAEL!!)As for S4, I think I was just so happy to have it back that I'm not 100% objective. Sure it was worst than S1 and S2 but I liked it better thanS4. The cast was ok (there was some bland teams, but some were pretty interesting: The Nuns, Jasmin/Jerome, Joey/Viv and Sid/Ash.)