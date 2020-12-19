The editing has been atrocious, especially in this past episode. We have only followed around 4-5 teams this entire episode, and we only saw the other racers when they were receiving their clue. I think part of the problem is the fact that theres too many teams. I would rather watch a season with a normal number of teams and less episodes than watching a season with 14 teams and more episodes. In the first episode, I was really invested in the Filipino father and daughter team, but in these past 2 episodes, they had less than a minute of screen time. Also, so far, the team with the girl that has one arm has also not been shown much at all except for during the dirt bike racing roadblock (which TARCAN7 did a much better job of showing btw). Without having some focus on all teams in the episode, sometimes a team might jump a couple spots or go down a couple of spots, and we might not know what happened because the episode constantly focuses on the bottom 2 teams and top 2 teams. Also, I think part of the excitement of the episode is knowing how far along teams are through a challenge so that we can find out exactly what they have left. Having a graphic for how many solar panels a particular team has washed while they are on screen or having a graphic for how many bones each team has collected while they appear on screen could have given us a better idea of where teams are. The American and Canadian versions do a much better job of showing a teams progress. I also did not like the first class pass. Throughout this episode I wanted to see the Sikhs do some of the challenges, and I wanted to know if they would have been strong enough to come on top again. The first class pass just secured their place at the top of the next leg without actually doing anything. Also, the lack of travel drama or drama with taxis just makes everything more stale.