Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
December 19, 2020, 02:16:06 PM
TARAu5 needs to hurry up and get here so we can cleanse our TAR palates   :jam:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 12, 2021, 04:41:11 PM
I get HaMerotz vibes from TARAu5. Should be interesting lol
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 06:02:18 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.

Even hotter take - only AUS2 is good.

AUS1 severely drags once they hit Europe, and AUS3 has one of the worst TAR casts ever. AUS4 is bland and boring 12 episodes in a row. It wasted a perfectly good route with that bland cast.

I don't really have hopes for this season but as long as the cast pops and we get fun racing, I could care less about the twists or whatever they're doing.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 06:15:37 PM
That's a VERY hot take indeed lol
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
January 30, 2021, 09:02:30 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 29, 2021, 06:02:18 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on January 29, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Hot Take  }:> I'm glad Network Ten disregards the Seven Network seasons of TARAu because so far, TARAu4 and whatever TARAu5 ends up being is definitely not the same as the first three seasons that became the gold standard for TAR around the world.

Even hotter take - only AUS2 is good.

AUS1 severely drags once they hit Europe, and AUS3 has one of the worst TAR casts ever. AUS4 is bland and boring 12 episodes in a row. It wasted a perfectly good route with that bland cast.

I don't really have hopes for this season but as long as the cast pops and we get fun racing, I could care less about the twists or whatever they're doing.

I agree with your opinion of S2 (the best) and S3 (very bland).
I disagree with S1 tho, sure there was some low but the cast was great, and the route at the end pretty interesting (ISRAEL!!)

As for S4, I think I was just so happy to have it back that I'm not 100% objective. Sure it was worst than S1 and S2 but I liked it better thanS4. The cast was ok (there was some bland teams, but some were pretty interesting: The Nuns, Jasmin/Jerome, Joey/Viv and Sid/Ash.)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 08:39:47 PM
It turns out they were on different flights! WHY WHY WHY DID THE SHOW EDIT THIS OUT AND SAY THEY WERE ALL ON INE FLIGHT?!!! Im so angry  :furious:
Logged

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 11:39:56 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Yesterday at 08:39:47 PM
It turns out they were on different flights! WHY WHY WHY DID THE SHOW EDIT THIS OUT AND SAY THEY WERE ALL ON INE FLIGHT?!!! Im so angry  :furious:
That's what I was wondering. It felt like they were on 2 flights the way there were obviously two groups of teams racing together at the first task.

I think one of my complaints would be both Network Ten TARAus don't do a good job of giving a sense of time re: where teams are at. They essentially check in on teams from time to time. But it doesn't feel fluid? Not sure how to say it.
