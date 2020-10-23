Very happy to answer your questions!
The riverboat took us from the pitstop back to down the river to our starting point. This was one of the first times that we spent with the other teams. It happened to be Maddison's bday, so we sang happy birthday, had beers, and had an AMAZING dinner cooked by a local chef. After dinner, there was a live band and some dancing/hanging out at the top deck.
It was sad to see Frank and Jerry go. They were really great people.
That's a Brazilian vacation dream! Glad there were moments of exciting thrills afterward during that stressful leg.
More questions incoming if you don't mind.
-During the floating garden Detour option in Siem Reap, you mentioned your green thumb. What plants do you typically tend in your garden?
-In Hyderabad, we saw you and Chee completing the Swiggy food delivery Detour option. Did you get to see the food that you were delivering beforehand, and how hungry did the food make both of you while running around the city with them?
-Did you get to tour the expansive Angkor Thom complex after checking in?