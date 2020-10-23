Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 29, 2020, 12:29:34 PM Hung, how chaotic actually was the market and post-Manaus Municipal Market boat frenzy when you experienced it? I watched the CBS extra of you, Chee, and Michelle & Victoria alerting each other about the Double U-Turn and boats, and I feel like there's so much more panic that we missed behind the scenes and from other teams.



The market was so chaotic! We thought we were at the back of the pack (which we were!) and so were so surprised when we checked in 2nd b/c we made such giant mistakes! Now that I've actually experienced it, the chaos, exhaustion, dehydration, is real!!! Because of time, most of the crazy never makes it on TV!



That's so exhilarating to hear! I have a couple of other questions from the Amazonian leg if you don't mind.After you checked in to the Amazonian riverboat Pit Stop, what was the ride like? Did you end up spending time with the other 8 teams over dinner, makeshift entertainment, and whatnot, and what were your reactions after noticing Jerry & Frank's elimination? In the past newer seasons, we rarely had teams being shown on the broadcast interacting with each other during the rest periods. It was refreshing and almost shocking to see after a long drought of these clips.