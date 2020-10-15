Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 14, 2020, 09:36:23 PM I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?



Nope, unfortunately, we did not get a Prize for Leg 1. Funny that you ask b/c there was a team who tried to accuse of lying/hiding an 'advantage' like a Fast Forward or something... I am not sure if they really believed this or if they just wanted folks to hate us. This conspiracy theory didn't catch on or go anywhere...



OMG! 👀 Hung spilling tea. We love to see it.We're so happy to see you come on this site! You and Chee are doing so good so far, winning the first two legs in a row back to back?? Outstanding!