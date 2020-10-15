« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)  (Read 1130 times)

Hung TAR32

Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #25 on: Today at 03:56:30 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 15, 2020, 12:59:25 PM
I take more than that when I go to the grocery store lol! What great packing!

HA!! It's b/c I would rather be gross than be tired... which might not always be a good tradeoff. :)
Hung TAR32

Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #26 on: Today at 03:57:07 PM
Quote from: Nuku on October 15, 2020, 01:22:09 PM
They are hands down my favourite team! Really hope they can pull off a win!!

Thanks for the positive vibes! Really hope we make your proud!
Hung TAR32

Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #27 on: Today at 03:59:07 PM
Fun fact. Total weight of our backpack was less than 15 lbs. 2 lbs was the actual backpack. 6 lbs was protein powder. Our personal stuff was less than 7 lbs.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #28 on: Today at 05:04:32 PM
Quote from: Hung TAR32 on Today at 03:50:13 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 14, 2020, 09:36:23 PM
I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?

Nope, unfortunately, we did not get a Prize for Leg 1. Funny that you ask b/c there was a team who tried to accuse of lying/hiding an 'advantage' like a Fast Forward or something... I am not sure if they really believed this or if they just wanted folks to hate us. This conspiracy theory didn't catch on or go anywhere... :)

OMG! 👀 Hung spilling tea. We love to see it.

We're so happy to see you come on this site! You and Chee are doing so good so far, winning the first two legs in a row back to back?? Outstanding!
