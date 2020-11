Hung, how chaotic actually was the market and post-Manaus Municipal Market boat frenzy when you experienced it? I watched the CBS extra of you, Chee, and Michelle & Victoria alerting each other about the Double U-Turn and boats, and I feel like there's so much more panic that we missed behind the scenes and from other teams.



The market was so chaotic! We thought we were at the back of the pack (which we were!) and so were so surprised when we checked in 2nd b/c we made such giant mistakes! Now that I've actually experienced it, the chaos, exhaustion, dehydration, is real!!! Because of time, most of the crazy never makes it on TV!