Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #25 on: October 23, 2020, 03:56:30 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 15, 2020, 12:59:25 PM
I take more than that when I go to the grocery store lol! What great packing!

HA!! It's b/c I would rather be gross than be tired... which might not always be a good tradeoff. :)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #26 on: October 23, 2020, 03:57:07 PM
Quote from: Nuku on October 15, 2020, 01:22:09 PM
They are hands down my favourite team! Really hope they can pull off a win!!

Thanks for the positive vibes! Really hope we make your proud!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #27 on: October 23, 2020, 03:59:07 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 15, 2020, 12:59:25 PM
I take more than that when I go to the grocery store lol! What great packing!

Fun fact. Total weight of our backpack was less than 15 lbs. 2 lbs was the actual backpack. 6 lbs was protein powder. Our personal stuff was less than 7 lbs.
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #28 on: October 23, 2020, 05:04:32 PM
Quote from: Hung TAR32 on October 23, 2020, 03:50:13 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 14, 2020, 09:36:23 PM
I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?

Nope, unfortunately, we did not get a Prize for Leg 1. Funny that you ask b/c there was a team who tried to accuse of lying/hiding an 'advantage' like a Fast Forward or something... I am not sure if they really believed this or if they just wanted folks to hate us. This conspiracy theory didn't catch on or go anywhere... :)

OMG! 👀 Hung spilling tea. We love to see it.

We're so happy to see you come on this site! You and Chee are doing so good so far, winning the first two legs in a row back to back?? Outstanding!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #29 on: October 29, 2020, 09:41:09 AM
Quote from: Nuku on October 15, 2020, 01:22:09 PM
They are hands down my favourite team! Really hope they can pull off a win!!

Thank you for the kind words and encouragement. We hope that we can make you proud!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #30 on: October 29, 2020, 09:53:07 AM
Y'all are SO much fun to watch! Can't wait to see more!

The Insider Videos now show the other teams picking up on that you are a team to watch!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #31 on: October 29, 2020, 12:29:34 PM
Hung, how chaotic actually was the market and post-Manaus Municipal Market boat frenzy when you experienced it? :funny: I watched the CBS extra of you, Chee, and Michelle & Victoria alerting each other about the Double U-Turn and boats, and I feel like there's so much more panic that we missed behind the scenes and from other teams.
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:08:15 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 29, 2020, 12:29:34 PM
Hung, how chaotic actually was the market and post-Manaus Municipal Market boat frenzy when you experienced it? :funny: I watched the CBS extra of you, Chee, and Michelle & Victoria alerting each other about the Double U-Turn and boats, and I feel like there's so much more panic that we missed behind the scenes and from other teams.

The market was so chaotic! We thought we were at the back of the pack (which we were!) and so were so surprised when we checked in 2nd b/c we made such giant mistakes! Now that I've actually experienced it, the chaos, exhaustion, dehydration, is real!!! Because of time, most of the crazy never makes it on TV! :)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 29, 2020, 09:53:07 AM
Y'all are SO much fun to watch! Can't wait to see more!

The Insider Videos now show the other teams picking up on that you are a team to watch!

Yes - I'm surprised to see how so many teams were talking about us in the 'Insider Videos'! :)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 PM
Quote from: Hung TAR32 on Yesterday at 10:08:15 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 29, 2020, 12:29:34 PM
Hung, how chaotic actually was the market and post-Manaus Municipal Market boat frenzy when you experienced it? :funny: I watched the CBS extra of you, Chee, and Michelle & Victoria alerting each other about the Double U-Turn and boats, and I feel like there's so much more panic that we missed behind the scenes and from other teams.

The market was so chaotic! We thought we were at the back of the pack (which we were!) and so were so surprised when we checked in 2nd b/c we made such giant mistakes! Now that I've actually experienced it, the chaos, exhaustion, dehydration, is real!!! Because of time, most of the crazy never makes it on TV! :)

That's so exhilarating to hear! I have a couple of other questions from the Amazonian leg if you don't mind.

After you checked in to the Amazonian riverboat Pit Stop, what was the ride like? Did you end up spending time with the other 8 teams over dinner, makeshift entertainment, and whatnot, and what were your reactions after noticing Jerry & Frank's elimination? In the past newer seasons, we rarely had teams being shown on the broadcast interacting with each other during the rest periods. It was refreshing and almost shocking to see after a long drought of these clips.
